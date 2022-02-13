Super Bowl 56 Preview: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Headline LSU Participants

The clock is ticking until former LSU standouts Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth suit up for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. With the Tigers being so well-represented, it’s set to be an entertaining season finale for all purple and gold supporters.

It’s already been an exciting week for these former Tigers, namely Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who walked away with significant hardware Thursday night during the NFL Awards. The Cincinnati Bengals signal caller was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year, shaking back from a devastating knee injury suffered during his rookie campaign. Along with Burrow, his top target in Chase walked away with one of the highest honors for first-year players, Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The LSU connection between Burrow and Chase has stolen the show for Tiger fans, but it’s important to mention the rollercoaster season Odell Beckham Jr. has had. From starting with the Cleveland Browns before an ugly exit, Beckham Jr. chose his next destination: the Los Angeles Rams.

With the chance to compete on a championship contender was his goal, ultimately getting his wish and providing key snaps after Rams star wide receiver Robert Woods went down with a torn ACL.

“We didn’t know we were going to lose Robert like that,” Stafford said Thursday. “It was such an unfortunate event for a special player for our team, a guy who meant so much to us. But I thought Odell did a great job of stepping in… He’s done a wonderful job of being able to lock in on his role in our offense and go play fast. So, nothing but love for OB. He’s done a wonderful job and really helped us out.”

Accompanying Beckham Jr. on the Rams all-star roster is the timeless Andrew Whitworth. At 40-years-old, Whitworth seems to age like fine wine, getting the chance to win his first Super Bowl ring after coming back each offseason in hopes of attaining what he deserves.

Whitworth isn’t just a dynamic offensive lineman on the gridiron, he’s a locker room favorite, a man who does much more than play football. He’s solidified himself as one of the greats due to his high character and sacrifices he’s made off the field, both of which are key factors in the LSU great winning this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award is granted to a player who displays "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it,” all of which Whitworth checks the boxes for. It’s easy to overlook Whitworth’s success as the new generation of players takes over the NFL, but he’s certainly paved the way for the next wave of LSU superstars in the league.

It’ll be a split decision between who Tiger fans are rooting for come Sunday. With most, if not the entire country, wanting to see Burrow and his squad take home the title after a monstrous 2021-22 season, there’ll certainly be a fair share of LSU faithful hoping to see both Beckham Jr. and Whitworth secure their own ring.

As the days dwindle down until Super Bowl Sunday, the purple and gold will surely leave their mark when the lights are brightest in SoFi Stadium.