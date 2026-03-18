Why the Eagles’ Trade for Andy Dalton Makes Sense for Philadelphia

The Panthers are trading backup quarterback Andy Dalton to the Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Panthers are sending QB Andy Dalton to the Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per source. Carolina signed Kenny Pickett to back up Bryce Young last week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2026

Dalton has spent the past three seasons with the Panthers, serving as the backup to Bryce Young as he adjusted to the league. Dalton played a pivotal role in filling in for Young when he was benched in the middle of his sophomore campaign and took time to develop. Now he’s heading to the Eagles, where he’ll join a quarterback room already featuring starter Jalen Hurts and backup Tanner McKee. The 38-year-old will enter his 16th NFL season in 2026, and seventh season as a backup.

For the Panthers, the decision is no a surprise. Carolina had previously made it clear that Dalton is on the trade block. They’ve already secured a new, younger backup by signing Kenny Pickett last week, and were ready to move on from Dalton, particularly since they were able to get something back from him.

On the Eagles’ end, the trade for Dalton is a bit more intriguing. Here’s a look at the Eagles’ new depth chart at the position, why this move made sense for Philadelphia and what it means for McKee.

Eagles’ QB depth chart after trading for Andy Dalton

The Eagles now have three quarterbacks in the room again, giving them options and depth as they head into the remainder of the offseason and camps.

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backup: Tanner McKee

Third-string: Andy Dalton

Why Andy Dalton joining the Eagles doesn’t guarantee a Tanner McKee trade

One of the initial reactions from many after the Eagles decided to trade for Dalton was that McKee could be traded this offseason. McKee has been rumored as potential trade candidate in the past, particularly for a quarterback-needy team interested in giving him a better shot or taking a closer look at his potential. While a McKee trade this offseason is certainly possible, the addition of Dalton doesn’t guarantee it will take place.

The trade for Dalton makes sense because Eagles often have a stacked quarterback room, and he gives them needed depth. Two years ago, Philadelphia had both McKee and Pickett behind Hurts. This past season, the Eagles had McKee, Sam Howell—who they traded for last August—and rookie Kyle McCord on the roster/practice squad. With McCord leaving for the Packers and Howell joining the Cowboys this offseason, the Eagles needed a third-string quarterback, and have secured one in Dalton.

Per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, he checked in about a trade market for McKee and said he would not take the trade for Dalton as “an immediate step in that direction.”

Perhaps next month the Eagles will draft another quarterback late and trade McKee. Perhaps Philadelphia will trade McKee and bring in another veteran backup still on the market, such as Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo. Or, they’ll roll with McKee and Dalton as backups to Hurts this season. The first wave of free agency might be over, but the offseason is still young. Either way, bringing in Dalton gives them more flexibility at the position.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated