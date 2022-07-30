LSU Priority Targets: Offensive Line

The LSU program kicked off the weekend with a massive commitment from four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams, but where do the Tigers go from here? Adams is only offensive line commit No. 2 in the 2023 cycle after LSU landed three-star Paul Mubenga earlier this month.

With only two big guys up front committed to head coach Brian Kelly and this program, there are a few blue-chip prospects on their radar to fill the position of need. It’s imperative offensive line coach Brad Davis continues putting in work on the recruiting trail and this coaching staff knows that, prioritizing a few key prospects.

Here are a few names to monitor:

Zalance Heard - Offensive Tackle - Monroe, La.

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the in-state recruit. A top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

DJ Chester - Offensive Tackle - McDonough, Ga.

A monstrous tackle, already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Chester is a force up front. One of the top offensive linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a gifted talent. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top offensive line prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

Coach Davis is prioritizing Chester in a big way, making an impact in his recruitment over the summer. It’s looking as though the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with one of the nation’s top remaining offensive linemen still on the market.

Markee Anderson - Offensive Tackle - Roebuck, S.C.

At this point in Anderson’s recruitment, LSU appears to be playing catch up in this one. A South Carolina native, the Gamecocks certainly have the edge right now, but it’s important to never count out Coach Davis.

Anderson is a strong 6-foot-4, 305-pounds with quick feet to stay in front of the defense. With LSU, South Carolina, North Carolina and Clemson pursuing the interior offensive lineman with force, it’ll come down to the buzzer with one of the nation’s top blockers.

Anderson commits Sunday, July 31. A prospect to monitor, it looks as though South Carolina may keep Anderson home, but the Tigers haven't given up just yet.

Final Thoughts

Landing four-star Tyree Adams is a huge, huge addition for the Tigers 2023 class. Giving LSU a versatile blocker who can play both guard and tackle at the next level, landing the New Orleans product was critical for Coach Davis.

Now, this program will put their foot on the gas to secure both Zalance Heard and DJ Chester to boost this recruiting class even higher. To land the pair of offensive linemen would be an integral piece to this 2023 cycle.

Coach Davis has proven to be a lethal recruiter, landing both five-star Will Campbell and four-star Emory Jones in the 2022 class, so it’s important to never count out what he’s capable of when in crunch time.