Recruiting: Priority Targets On Campus This Weekend

LSU is set to host a number of elite prospects to campus this weekend. Bringing in a few 2023 commits along with high-priority targets, it’ll be an eventful next few days in Death Valley with the current class looking to develop relationships with those who haven’t committed just yet.

Many recruits who haven’t made their announcements are looking to set a commitment date before their high school season starts, headlined by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., but the list goes on and on.

This is a huge weekend for the Tigers as Brian Kelly and his staff look to finalize their 2023 class and continue climbing up the rankings.

Here are a few players who will be on campus the next few days:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023

The Texas native is rated as a top five cornerback in the country. Arriving on campus Friday morning, Toviano will be accompanied by a number of LSU commits looking to reel him into their 2023 class.

As it stands, Texas has the edge with the four-star, but LSU is certainly in the mix as they get in a last second visit before August rolls around. At 6-foot, 185-pounds, Toviano attains exceptional size for the cornerback position as he continues filling out his frame before taking the next step to the college level.

Kylin Jackson - Safety - 2023

The high four-star safety and Zachary native will be on campus this weekend as he gets a better feel for this 2023 class. Developing a relationship with the coaching staff already, LSU appears to be in the lead with Jackson’s recruitment, but it’ll take time to seal the deal with a commitment date prepared for August.

A standout from Zachary High School, Jackson is a pure athlete who could provide the Tigers with another versatile player in an already stacked 2023 class. With a myriad of commits on campus this weekend, it’ll give them the opportunity to talk business with Jackson.

Jayvon Thomas - Defensive Back - 2023

As it stands, Thomas is a Texas A&M commit, but the Tigers are coming in hot as they look to flip the Texas native. LSU is attacking the state of Texas with force as their 2023 class begins shaping up to be something special.

To flip a player of Thomas’s caliber would be a huge win for this program, but they understand they’re playing catch up in this one. Surrounded by a 2023 class who is beginning to develop relationships all over the country, it looks to be a productive weekend for LSU.

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver - 2023

Again, Sampson needs no introduction. He’s been on the Tigers radar for quite some time now and the LSU community is aware of that. The five-star recruit and top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix.

To land Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff with his Louisiana ties. Friday will be a day for Sampson Jr. to get more familiar with the 2023 class before he eyes a commitment date before his senior season at Catholic High.