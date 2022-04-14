Skip to main content

Did LSU's Pro Day Impact Cornerback Derek Stingley in Latest NFL Mock Drafts?

Stingley back on the rise in a few NFL mock drafts following impressive pro day

Derek Stingley knew that once he was able to show off his rare athletic abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams last week, he'd done enough to answer questions about his health. 

The star cornerback is one of the more physically gifted players in the entire 2022 NFL draft class but just hasn't been on the field as much the last two seasons. But a 38.5 inch vertical followed by a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Tigers pro day certainly helped alleviate some of those concerns. 

"I just wanted to show that nothing has changed," Stingley said. "The teams just wanted to see how I moved and after I showed them I was still me, everything was good."

In recent mock drafts through various outlets, Stingley has held steady or even slightly improved on his slight dip heading into last week. ESPN's Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft, once again having Stingley fall to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 12, where he'd reunite with teammate Justin Jefferson and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest mock draft from NFL Network has Stingley once again cracking the top 10, an idea that seemed inevitable this time a year ago. Referencing his strong pro day as a result of him jumping into top 10, analyst Lance Zierlein had Stingley going No. 9 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. The latest mock draft from NFL Draft Bible had Stingley falling to No. 11 for the Washington Commanders. 

"Even when his punch misses, he is balanced enough to recover. Patience prevents him from biting on jabs and foot fire. Stingley’s eyes are glued to the hips of receivers in man coverage, allowing him to react rapidly. Great mental alertness helps him anticipate picks and jump screens," the scouting report on Stingley read.

Now it's also important to note that some of the concerns around taking Stingley don't solely revolve around his health but rather his drive as a player, something that he was also asked about following his pro day. 

"I just want to be the greatest ever," Stingley said.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17964311
Football

Three LSU Football Players Who Have Impressed in 2022 Spring Camp

By Zack Nagy1 hour ago
e4ae2fa2-f7ab-4081-b43e-e7179fd44221
Football

What LSU Football Gets With Addition of 2023 Safety Michael Daugherty

By Brian Smith3 hours ago
USATSI_17549589
Basketball

LSU Basketball Guard Justice Williams to Return to Program

By Glen West16 hours ago
e4ae2fa2-f7ab-4081-b43e-e7179fd44221
Football

2023 Safety Michael Daugherty Commits to LSU Football

By Glen West17 hours ago
lsu offense cheer
Baseball

LSU Baseball Finding Rhythm on the Road in Hostile SEC Environments

By Glen West22 hours ago
IMG_5024
Football

What LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock Hopes to Learn as Spring Ball Draws to a Close

By Glen WestApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17964270
Football

Understanding Among LSU QB's Competition Will Extend Into Fall

By Glen WestApr 13, 2022
IMG_5021
Football

Tiger Practice Report: Few Key Pieces Absent in First LSU Spring Practice Indoors

By Glen WestApr 12, 2022