Did LSU's Pro Day Impact Cornerback Derek Stingley in Latest NFL Mock Drafts?

Derek Stingley knew that once he was able to show off his rare athletic abilities in front of all 32 NFL teams last week, he'd done enough to answer questions about his health.

The star cornerback is one of the more physically gifted players in the entire 2022 NFL draft class but just hasn't been on the field as much the last two seasons. But a 38.5 inch vertical followed by a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Tigers pro day certainly helped alleviate some of those concerns.

"I just wanted to show that nothing has changed," Stingley said. "The teams just wanted to see how I moved and after I showed them I was still me, everything was good."

In recent mock drafts through various outlets, Stingley has held steady or even slightly improved on his slight dip heading into last week. ESPN's Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft, once again having Stingley fall to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 12, where he'd reunite with teammate Justin Jefferson and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

The latest mock draft from NFL Network has Stingley once again cracking the top 10, an idea that seemed inevitable this time a year ago. Referencing his strong pro day as a result of him jumping into top 10, analyst Lance Zierlein had Stingley going No. 9 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. The latest mock draft from NFL Draft Bible had Stingley falling to No. 11 for the Washington Commanders.

"Even when his punch misses, he is balanced enough to recover. Patience prevents him from biting on jabs and foot fire. Stingley’s eyes are glued to the hips of receivers in man coverage, allowing him to react rapidly. Great mental alertness helps him anticipate picks and jump screens," the scouting report on Stingley read.

Now it's also important to note that some of the concerns around taking Stingley don't solely revolve around his health but rather his drive as a player, something that he was also asked about following his pro day.

"I just want to be the greatest ever," Stingley said.