2 Round NFL Mock Draft: Another Week Closer to an Unpredictable Draft

We are inching closer to the day where college football prospects become NFL players. Check out the 2 round mock draft and see who your favorite team could draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and there's no doubt that it will have plenty of surprises. We could likely see several teams move back into the first round or move down from their top-ten pick. Predicting the outcome of the draft has always been difficult, and this year is no different. If anything, it's going to be even more unpredictable. Here is how the first two rounds could shake out.

Round 1

First-round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday.

Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. Athleticism is apparent when moving laterally, staying square and displaying range while maintaining extension. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. He exhibits impressive bend and balance to work the outside track. Moreover, the talented pass rusher primarily employs his long arms to enhance his power-rush profile. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The Michigan standout wins against poor offensive line technique with his motor and clean hands. When tackles present one, Hutchinson has the awareness to attack the soft inside shoulder. Further, he has impressive power at engagement. He has very dangerous speed to power ability and his affinity for always adding one last hand move at the end of any rush attempt helps him finish. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Very aggressive player who plays the run very well and isn’t afraid of contact, so he is a good tackler. He is a very smart player and always understands what the whole defense is doing, so he was always there to assist a teammate who wasn’t sure what to do on a play. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Johnson shows flashes of attacking “half the man” to win on an outside track with his powerful hands and his go to move is a chop. Johnson has a penchant for making an impact on 3rd down, improving his normally average get-off and rising to the moment. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Great sideline awareness to understand where is on the field at all times, secure the catch and get his feet in bounds consistently. Slippery with the ball in his hands. Very smooth and technical in his process to create separation in that way. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

He shows good arm strength all over the field. The Liberty quarterback consistently shows good ball placement on his throws outside the hashes at all levels of the field. Displays a good mix of velocity throws and touch passes. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

For as rangy as he is when deployed as a centerfielder, he is just as aggressive when used as a box defender. The oversized safety also has excellent play strength. The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more. In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Even when his punch misses, he is balanced enough to recover. Patience prevents him from biting on jabs and foot fire. Stingley’s eyes are glued to the hips of receivers in man coverage, allowing him to react rapidly. Great mental alertness helps him anticipate picks and jump screens. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Was used primarily as an F receiver in the slot but can work around the offense. Once he sees green grass, he possesses a second gear and is seldom caught from behind. A durable commodity, Burks is reliable in his availability and as a security blanket for his quarterback. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Smooth footwork and lower-haf technique - hand placement is beautiful as he never drops them and positions those directly under the shoulder pads. In terms of pass protection, he’s dynamite here as well - his natural power and lateral agility benefit him immensely. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Great eyes and locating skills in coverage allow him to take consistently favorable angles and be in the right place. Lloyd locates and carries tight ends up the seam and is able to get very good depth in his drops with his length making it tough for quarterbacks to layer the ball over him. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. Penning shows crazy flexibility with the way he can bend in his stance pre-snap. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. Quick hands and lateral agility make him a potent gap shooter against aggressive blockers. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. Wilson shows good pace and stride variation making him tough to predict especially with his hip fluidity. Good understanding of finding soft spots in zone and working back to the quarterback. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Exhibits good long speed to carry receivers vertically on a consistent basis. Very good fluidity to flip his hips and stay in phase with receivers, showing noticeable acceleration to burst when needing to turn and run. An easy mover who displays excellent short-area quickness driving downhill on throws, plays with clean footwork when planting out of his breaks. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. Extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Emphasizes using a kick step to win against vertical releases and force receivers off their path. Most comfortable playing away from the line of scrimmage whether it be in off-man or zone coverage. Shows good feel in zone coverage for seeing routes develop and passing routes off to attach to another. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Karlaftis is an above-average mover for his size; his linear burst is particularly impressive. The Greece native makes clean inside cuts and has an effective inside spin. The experienced starter’s quickness, hands and timing make linemen whiff often. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What’s more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation. At times he can be destructive coming downhill and getting off blocks, extends and sheds. Comfortable dropping in zone over the middle, gets depth and keeps everything in front. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State

He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The UConn standout’s strength, hand usage and solid change of direction help him disengage at will. Jones exhibits relentless leg drive to walk through full or half-man as blockers bounce off his frame. Against the pass, the Huskies’ captain pushes the pocket with a bull rush, creating sacks for his teammates when unable to record one himself. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Travis Jones, UConn

As a route runner, he has the speed, footwork and quickness to make himself an elite route runner, especially against zone coverage. Olave remains a threat after the catch because of his short-area quickness and long speed. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Chris Olave, Ohio State

He has strong hands to aid his lack of technical ability as a pass rusher. Strong hands at the point of attack as well in the run game. He was a strong finisher in a vertical manner, where he could use his upper body strength to be physical. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

While Woolen’s play speed does not match up with his reported 4.34 40-yard dash time, it is sufficient when aided by physicality. That said, he looked faster in 2021 than he did in 2020. Woolen does his best work in press. His footwork and hands at the line have progressed as he has gained experience. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Round 2

Second-round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: MIKE Chad Muma, Wyoming

34. Detroit Lions: oWR George Pickens, Georgia

35. New York Jets: SAM Quay Walker, Georgia

36. New York Giants: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

37. Houston Texans: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

38. New York Jets (via CAR): LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

39. Chicago Bears: oWR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

40. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks: oCB Roger McCreary, Auburn

42. Indianapolis Colts (via WSH): oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

43. Atlanta Falcons: 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

44. Cleveland Browns: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

45. Baltimore Ravens: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

46. Minnesota Vikings: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

47. Washington Commanders (via IND): oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (via LAC): LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

49. New Orleans Saints: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA): oCB Kyler Gordon, Washington

51. Philadelphia Eagles: oWR David Bell, Purdue

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

53. Green Bay Packers (via LV): TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

54. New England Patriots: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

55. Arizona Cardinals: LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

56. Dallas Cowboys: FS Daxton Hill, Michigan

57. Buffalo Bills: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

58. Atlanta Falcons (via TEN): QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

59. Green Bay Packers: FS Lewis Cine, Georgia

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

61. San Francisco 49ers: SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor

62. Kansas City Chiefs: SS Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

63. Cincinnati Bengals: SAM Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

64. Denver Broncos (via LAR): oCB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes