LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier: "Start Putting Respect On Our Defense"
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enters year one as the starting signal-caller in Baton Rouge, but he's been around the program for years.
A season ago, the LSU defense was abysmal, but the tide is turning and Nussmeier has had a firsthand look at the group day in and day out during Fall Camp.
He's felt the pressure. He's seen the different schemes defensive coordinator Blake Baker is putting together. He's seeing the group grow before his eyes.
Now, Nussmeier believes the group deserves more respect heading into the 2024 season.
There will be growing pains heading into the season, but one thing is clear: The defense will play with passion and intensity this fall.
Nussmeier and LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps caught up with reporters this week where they explained the differences from a season ago and how the new coaching staff is playing a pivotal role.
Defense Trending Under Blake Baker's Guidance
“They’ve done an unbelievable job. The biggest thing is the leadership that has grown on that side of the ball," Nussmeier said. "They’ve challenged me and they’ve challenged our offense this fall camp and that’s good, that’s what we wanted.
"We wouldn’t want it to be one sided. Mistakes have been made and we’ve had learning opportunities because of how good they’ve played. That’s all you can ask for as a quarterback, to be challenged and be able to grow through mistakes.”
Scheme Changes, Growth as a Unit
“When you have as much talent as I believe we do, I think people will have to start putting respect on our defense,” Nussmeier said. “They’re going to show that swag and physicality they play with. It starts with coach Baker. His scheme, the complexity of it and the swagger he has that bleeds into his players, so I think they’re going to be a really good unit this year and y’all will see that soon.”
Ashton Stamps Doubles Down
“We’ve taken a lot of strides forward. We don’t focus on last year, we’ve moved on to a different mindset and we have more of a brotherhood this year to [elevate] one another," Stamps said. "We have less to think about and we don’t guess, we just go out there and play. We understand the downs better and we can slow down instead of always being sped up.
“We’ve had a couple of good days, but we’re not result oriented. We have to have consistency. We can’t have a good day then the next day we’re at the bottom. We have to keep working.”
Corey Raymond's Guidance
"It's definitely from Coach Raymond," Stamps said of who has helped his development. "He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped."
"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."
Raymond Developing the Youngsters
"The first time that I got that experience I thought about the past players to come through here under Coach Raymond like [Derek] Stingley," Stamps said. "He was tough on them so maybe that's why they're successful. So I use that as motivation. If he's tough on you, that means he cares about you and sees potential in you. So, I just need to keep pushing."
