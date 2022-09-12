LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved.

The poster also comes with an "augmented reality feature" that gives fans the ability to purchase the poster and unlock highlights of Daniels. The current price for this is $25.

Daniels is fresh off of an elite performance against the Southern Jaguars in LSU’s home opener, going 10-for-11 on pass attempts with 137 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win.

The Tigers’ QB1 was lights out against Southern’s defense. Throwing for three touchdowns in the first half, and even running one in on a scramble to the right side of the end zone, he looked much more poised when given the opportunity to.

Daniels isn’t new to the NIL space. Prior to his move to Baton Rouge, the dynamic quarterback had inked a few deals during his tenure with Arizona State. Now in a bigger market with LSU, and recently being named the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the deals will surely be coming his way quickly.

His partnership with The Athletic Collection puts him alongside LSU basketball star Adam Miller and Kim Mulkey’s latest weapon on the hardwood, Flau’Jae Johnson, as Tigers to sign deals with the brand.

Look for Daniels to continue gaining more partnerships as the season goes on. With a large social media following and elite status as an SEC quarterback, he has the chance to earn a significant chunk of change in this new age of college athletics.