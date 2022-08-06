LSU RB Tre Bradford No Longer With Program, Importance of John Emery

The LSU running back room took a hit after the news of Tre Bradford no longer being with the program. His collegiate career started with LSU back in 2020 but transferred to Oklahoma shortly after. Back to Baton Rouge on his second stint, it was short lived as Bradford is back on the market.

With the former four-star running back out of the equation, it put a dent in the depth of this squad. As John Emery looks to hit his stride and have a breakout season, the departure of Bradford makes a big year from Emery that much more important.

The senior back has been inconsistent over the years, whether it be nagging injuries or off the field issues. Missing the entire 2021 season due to an academic miscue, it’s make or break for the former five-star running back.

But what about Penn State transfer Noah Cain? The elite running back alongside Emery could give the Tigers a lethal one-two punch for this offense. With different playstyles, it could be a match made in heaven with each complimenting the other.

Emery, who can show finesse moves and shake defenders at the line, brings a different element to this offense while Cain proves to be more powerful with the ball in his hands. Running backs coach Frank Wilson will have his work cut out for him during fall camp as this squad looks to determine the rotation.

It’s imperative that Emery comes out blazing this season. Throughout spring, his entire body and demeanor changed. Looking bulked up and making smart decisions on the football field, Emery has all the makings of being the Tigers starter in their season opener against Florida State.

If Emery can stay on this trajectory and continue improving rather quickly, there is no reason why he can’t live up to the lofty expectations people had on him out of high school. The former blue-chip prospect has shown flashes of greatness over his time with the Tigers, but this could be the year where he puts it all together.

A one-two punch of Emery and Cain is a must for this program after their depth took a hit with the departure of Bradford. With sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin in their back pocket as well, look for these three to take the load offensively.