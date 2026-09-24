LSU Receives More Concerning Injury News Before Texas A&M Matchup

The No. 10 LSU Tigers are hosting the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies in Baton Rouge this Saturday in a game that could decided

Both teams are coming off of losses in their respective SEC openers, but both rosters are also dealing with some notable injury issues.

The initial injury report was released for LSU and Texas A&M on Wednesday evening, and it appears the Tigers will be facing another potential absence in the secondary. This comes after LSU after lost starting safety Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL injury in the loss to Ole Miss.

LSU cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M. While he's not out yet, it's trending that way. The Tigers can't afford to deal with any more injuries in the secondary if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive headed into October.

First Injury Report for LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU vs Texas A&M injury report | secsports.com

Jackson's "doubtful" tag on the injury report comes only a few days after he had an interception of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the third quarter.

Jackson's big play helped spark LSU's furious second-half rally that saw the Tigers tie the game in the fourth quarter after trailing 24-7 at halftime.

After playing his first two years at Florida, Jackson transferred to LSU last offseason to join the roster under former head coach Brian Kelly.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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