No. 7 vs. No. 8 Ole Miss: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

After a long offseason listening to the back and forth between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels, the two teams will finally square off in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

This one will be more than just about what the win column shows, as the bad blood and vitriol between the two teams is apparent, and will be on the field as well in the top 10 showdown.

Here is how to watch the meeting between the two rivals.

How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 7 LSU Tigers 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (0-0 in SEC)

No. 7 LSU Tigers 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) What: Third game of the season for both teams

Third game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 19, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 19, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: TVaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

TVaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Rebels would have one of the best seasons in school history, including making the College Football Playoffs semi-finals

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Rebels would have one of the best seasons in school history, including making the College Football Playoffs semi-finals Series History: The Tigers hold a 64-43-4 record over the Rebels, and the two teams are 3-3 over the last six meetings.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the first quarter against the Charlotte49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding, Ole Miss: The Rebels mark the first coaching job of Golding's career, and previously he served as the school's defensive coordinator before being promoted at the end of last season. He played safety at Delta State from 2002-2005, where he finished third all-time for the most tackles in a career.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 117-53 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: LSU -3 (-110), Ole Miss +3 (-110)

LSU -3 (-110), Ole Miss +3 (-110) Over/Under: 58.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Injury Report

As of Thursday night, 09/17/2026

LSU players listed OUT : WR Phillip Wright III, LB Jaiden Braker, RB Raycine Guillory Jr.

: WR Phillip Wright III, LB Jaiden Braker, RB Raycine Guillory Jr. LSU players listed QUESTIONABLE : LB TJ Dottery, QB Sam Leavitt

LB TJ Dottery, QB Sam Leavitt LSU players listed PROBABLE: LB Tylen Singleton, LB Davhon Keys, OL Aloiu Bah

Ole Miss players listed OUT : CB Victor Lincoln Jr., OL Emanuel Faulkner

CB Victor Lincoln Jr., OL Emanuel Faulkner Ole Miss players listed QUESTIONABLE : OL Tommy Kinsler IV

OL Tommy Kinsler IV Ole Miss Rebels listed PROBABLE: LB Keaton Thomas, CB Cedrick Beavers. RB Makhi Frazier

What to Know About the Rebels

For them, this matchup is more than just the first conference game of the season, and the beginning of starting in the SEC standings on a good foot. This game has bad blood between the two teams, and with the Rebels being at home, it is sure to be one of the most hostile environments of all time.

The offense returns 61.7 percent of last year's production and is led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The defense returns just 40.6 percent of production and was the focal point in the close week-one game.

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