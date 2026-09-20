LSU Loses Two Players to Season-Ending Injuries

The LSU Tigers received some positive injury news Sunday that tight end Trey'Dez Green would not require surgery and didn't tear any ligaments after being carted off in the loss to Ole Miss, signaling that he could return at some point this season.

However, while his return appears to be a possibilty at this point, two other members of LSU's roster have officially had their 2026 season come to an end due to injury.

LSU wide receiver Phillip Wright III and safety Dashawn Spears will both miss the remainder of the season. Wright suffered a leg injury in the win over Louisiana Tech while Spears suffered an ACL injury in the first half on Saturday against Ole Miss, per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

What These Injuries Mean for LSU Moving Forward

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions during a press conference after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The loss of Wright III certainly hurts, especially considering he showed early promise in the win over Clemson with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Wright arrived to LSU as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class but had just one catch as a true freshman last year.

Despite his injury, the Tigers are fortunate to be deep at receiver with tons of capable contributors. LSU's offense loaded up at that position through the transfer portal this past offseason with the arrival of Kiffin, which included the additions of Winston Watkins, Malik Elzy, Eugene Wilson III, Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris and more.

But when it comes to Spears, his loss will have much more of an impact on LSU. As one of the team's top defensive players, it will be difficult for the Tigers to completely make up for his absence.

Kiffin made it clear how valuable Spears is to the LSU defense after getting a first impression of him during spring practice.

"If you can blitz like he can, cover and have length, that's really valuable. I'm really pleased with him, probably one of the more pleasing improvements of a player since we've gotten here," Kiffin said of Spears in April.

Spears ends his 2026 season with seven total tackles (five solo), one sack and one pass breakup.

Last season, Spears appeared in all 13 games while making one start. He posted 29 total tackles (18 solo) three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, two interceptions, both of which came in LSU's win over Florida. Spears returned one of these picks 58 yards back for a touchdown.

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