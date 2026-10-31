LSU's Recruiting Battle With Notre Dame Has a Familiar Family Connection

Lane Kiffin's LSU program has another recruiting battle developing, but this one comes with a familiar name and a connection that stretches back nearly two decades.

B.J. LaFell, the son of former LSU standout Brandon LaFell, has emerged as a coveted prospect in the 2029 recruiting class. Notre Dame extended an offer to the Shadow Creek High School athlete on Thursday, adding another national contender to an increasingly competitive recruitment.

For LSU, the pursuit represents more than another opportunity to secure a talented prospect. It raises an important question about whether the Tigers' history can still provide a meaningful advantage under Kiffin.

A Familiar Name With Deep LSU Roots

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon LaFell established himself as one of LSU's most productive receivers during his time in Baton Rouge, finishing his collegiate career with 175 receptions, 2,517 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

He also helped the Tigers capture the 2007 BCS National Championship.

Following his college career, LaFell spent nine seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots.

Now, his son has an opportunity to follow a similar path.

The younger LaFell is a versatile athlete from Pearland, Texas, with experience at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.

During his freshman season, he rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries while contributing as both a passer and receiver.

That versatility has attracted attention from programs including LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Can Kiffin Turn Family History Into a Commitment?

LSU extended LaFell a scholarship offer in January, giving the Tigers an early opportunity to establish a relationship with the legacy prospect.

But the connection and scholarship offer only offer a mild advantage at best.

Kiffin's staff must demonstrate that LSU offers LaFell the strongest opportunity to develop, compete and eventually pursue an NFL career.

The Tigers have a compelling history of producing professional receivers, including Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Nabers.

That reputation provides a powerful recruiting pitch, particularly for a prospect whose father experienced success at both the collegiate and professional levels.

However, Kiffin must also establish his own developmental track record in Baton Rouge.

While the family connection gives LSU a natural advantage in familiarity, the current coaching staff must build new relationships that extend beyond the program's past accomplishments.

Notre Dame Presents a Legitimate Challenge

Notre Dame's involvement makes this recruitment particularly interesting.

Under Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish have demonstrated an interest in recruiting prospects with NFL family backgrounds, including players whose fathers competed at LSU.

The Irish have also pursued Jaylen Addai, the son of former LSU running back Joseph Addai and another Shadow Creek prospect.

That approach demonstrates why LSU cannot assume its former players' children will automatically follow their fathers to Baton Rouge.

For LaFell, Notre Dame offers an opportunity to establish his own identity at another nationally recognized program.

The Tigers must sell more than tradition.

They must convince LaFell that Kiffin's vision for LSU aligns with his individual development and long-term ambitions.

LSU's Legacy Advantage Faces a Test

With LaFell still several years away from signing, his recruitment remains in its early stages.

There is plenty of time for relationships, coaching developments and program success to influence his eventual decision.

Still, the recruitment provides an early measure of Kiffin's ability to connect LSU's history with its future.

Brandon LaFell helped build the Tigers' reputation as a destination for elite receivers.

Whether his son eventually continues that tradition will depend on more than the name on the back of his jersey.

LSU already has the family connection. Now, Kiffin must give LaFell a reason to make Baton Rouge his own home.

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