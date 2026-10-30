LSU's Offense is Making Headlines But Its Defense Is Fueling the Success

The arrival of Lane Kiffin brought expectations of an explosive offense to Baton Rouge, and quarterback Sam Leavitt has given LSU fans plenty to be excited about. However, while the offense continues to command headlines, the Tigers' defense has quietly become the team's greatest strength.

Under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, LSU has developed a unit capable of generating consistent pressure, forcing turnovers and creating opportunities for Kiffin's offense.

The Tigers ranked third nationally in total defense entering their matchup against Auburn, allowing just 246 yards per game through seven contests. More importantly, their recent performances suggest that LSU's offensive success is increasingly supported by the defense's ability to control games.

Defensive Pressure Creates Offensive Opportunity

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive success begins at the line of scrimmage, where Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen have developed into two of the SEC's most disruptive pass rushers.

Against Auburn, Ross recorded two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week recognition. Umanmielen added another sack as LSU finished with seven, consistently disrupting quarterback Byrum Brown.

The Tigers held Auburn to just 67 rushing yards on 35 attempts, forcing its offense into difficult passing situations.

That production has implications beyond keeping points off the scoreboard.

By forcing punts, creating negative plays and limiting sustained drives, LSU's defense provides Leavitt and the offense with additional opportunities to establish momentum.

Against Mississippi State, that relationship was especially apparent.

The Tigers shut out the Bulldogs 31-0, forcing five unsuccessful fourth-down attempts while Leavitt threw four touchdown passes. Safety Ty Benefield added an interception, giving LSU another opportunity to capitalize offensively.

Leavitt finished with 289 passing yards, demonstrating what Kiffin's offense can accomplish when the defense prevents opponents from establishing momentum.

Contributions Beyond the Defensive Front

LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) lines up in coverage against the Texas A&M Aggies during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although LSU's pass rush has attracted attention, its defensive consistency has depended on contributions throughout the roster.

Linebackers TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys have provided stability despite injuries affecting the Tigers' depth.

Against Mississippi State, Dottery recorded 12 tackles while Keys contributed 10, helping LSU secure its first shutout against an SEC opponent since 2007.

The secondary has also played an important role, with DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland and Ty Benefield providing coverage behind LSU's aggressive defensive front.

Their development allows Baker to pressure opposing quarterbacks without consistently exposing the secondary to explosive plays.

The Tigers demonstrated that balance against Texas A&M, holding quarterback Marcel Reed to 106 passing yards and negative-13 rushing yards.

Limiting mobile quarterbacks has become one of LSU's most valuable defensive strengths, particularly in a conference featuring dangerous dual-threat players.

Is LSU's Defensive Success Sustainable?

Despite the impressive production, LSU's defense has not been without shortcomings.

The Tigers' losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky exposed problems with tackling, gap discipline and defensive communication, but it would be remiss to neglect that the Tigers have lost huge contributors in Dashawn Spears and Whit Weeks to injury.

Against Kentucky, a missed adjustment on the decisive two-point conversion allowed quarterback Kenny Minchey to score.

"Someone got the call, and one didn't get the call," Kiffin explained afterward.

The mistake demonstrated how quickly defensive execution can unravel, even for a talented unit.

Kiffin's assessment following the loss was direct.

"If you don't do fundamentally sound stuff, you get exposed versus good teams," he said.

Those concerns remain relevant despite LSU's recent success.

While the Tigers have consistently generated pressure, their ability to maintain that production against stronger offensive lines remains an important question.

However, LSU's success is not built exclusively around turnovers or individual performances. Consistent quarterback pressure, improved secondary play and reliable linebacker production suggest that Baker has established a foundation capable of lasting.

With Alabama approaching, LSU will have another opportunity to prove those improvements against elite competition.

Kiffin and Leavitt may continue receiving the attention, but the Tigers' defense is doing much of the work that allows their offense to succeed.

If LSU hopes to compete for an SEC championship, Baker's defense will be just as important as the offensive firepower generating the headlines.

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