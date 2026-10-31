Lane Kiffin's Comments About Ed Orgeron Raise an Intriguing Question About LSU

Lane Kiffin's emotional response to Ed Orgeron's return to the LSU sidelines raises an intriguing question about the direction of the program, as the Tigers appear to be reconnecting with a familiar face from a recently successful era in school history.

Orgeron, who returned to LSU in May as a special assistant to recruiting and what has become a daunting defense, missed time with the program after dealing with a serious health issue earlier in the season. However, following his return to the sidelines for LSU's victories over Mississippi State and Auburn, Kiffin spoke about what having Orgeron back means to both him and the program.

“It was awesome,” Kiffin said. “He came to me after and said how appreciative he was that I brought him back and how special that was for him. He never knew whether he would walk out there again, you know, and hadn't been back here in the years in between. And so, to kind of mend that, and I love that I was able to be a part of that.”

While Kiffin's comments primarily reflected his personal relationship with Orgeron, his return to Baton Rouge could represent something larger for the LSU football program.

Ed Orgeron's Return Brings LSU's Championship Past Back Into Focus

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Orgeron served as LSU's head coach from 2016 to 2021, compiling a 51-20 record and leading the Tigers on a perfect season, culminating with a national championship in 2019. The championship team finished with a 15-0 record and featured some of the most prominent players in recent college football history, including current NFL staples in Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Despite the success of the 2019 season, Orgeron's tenure ultimately came to an end following the 2021 season. Now, nearly five years later, he is back with the program.

Kiffin announced Orgeron's return on May 20, naming him the special assistant to recruiting and defense. In his announcement, Kiffin highlighted Orgeron's ability to recruit nationally, particularly within the state of Louisiana, along with his experience working with defensive players.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said in the announcement. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana.”

The decision to bring Orgeron back is interesting considering the history between the two coaches. Kiffin and Orgeron previously worked together at Tennessee and USC, with Orgeron serving on Kiffin's staff before eventually becoming USC's interim head coach following Kiffin's departure.

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Now, the two have reunited in Baton Rouge, with Kiffin seemingly looking to utilize Orgeron's familiarity with the program and his connections throughout the recruiting landscape.

In today's college football landscape, recruiting has become increasingly important as programs compete for talent through the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Having someone with Orgeron's experience and established relationships in Louisiana could provide LSU with another resource as it looks to build its roster.

However, Orgeron's return could also carry significance beyond recruiting and his responsibilities with the defense.

LSU has a championship history that is difficult for any program to replicate, and the 2019 season remains one of the defining moments in the school's football history. Bringing back someone who was directly responsible for that championship could help reconnect the current program with an era that LSU fans still hold in high regard.

That does not necessarily mean Kiffin is attempting to recreate what Orgeron built in 2019. The two coaches have different coaching backgrounds and approaches to the game, and Kiffin is now tasked with establishing his own identity at LSU.

Regardless, Kiffin's decision to bring Orgeron back suggests that he recognizes the value of maintaining connections with the program's past while working toward its future.

For Kiffin, having someone he has known and worked with for years back in the building appears to mean just as much on a personal level as it does professionally.

As LSU continues to build under Kiffin, the question becomes how much of the program's championship identity will carry over into this new era.

Kiffin will ultimately be responsible for establishing the culture, recruiting the players and putting a product on the field that can compete for championships. However, bringing back familiar personalities from LSU's past could be one way to bridge the gap between what the program has accomplished and what it hopes to accomplish moving forward.

Orgeron's return may not change the identity of LSU football overnight, but it gives Kiffin another connection to a championship era that the Tigers are still striving to return to.

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