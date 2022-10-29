LSU Recruiting: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date

It’s been a beneficial bye week for the LSU Tigers football program. Utilizing the time to hit the recruitment trail, this coaching staff has been on the road dishing out offers left and right to put the final touches on the 2023 class while beginning to build relationships in the 2024 cycle.

This recruitment staff got on the road Tuesday night, getting a few in-home visits while stopping by a few high schools to evaluate players in a practice setting.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Matt House and safeties coach Kerry Cooks got on the road to watch 4-star LSU commit Ryan Yaites for Denton Guyer’s showdown against McKinney.

It also gave House the opportunity to check out a few players in the 2024 class. Denton Guyer is stacked with talent, which made this trip a win-win for House and Cooks.

Here’s a look at a few of the offers LSU has dished out this week:

Tyler Scott - Cornerback - 2023

This is one of the most recent offers given in the 2023 class as LSU continues their pursuit of an elite class of defensive backs. The Georgia native is in the midst of a dominant senior season, putting SEC programs on notice.

Look for LSU to pursue Scott heavily as the 2023 cycle winds down. An under the radar corner who is just now beginning to pick up steam in his recruitment, the Tigers will take it down to the buzzer for one of the top uncommitted players left on the table.

Caden Durham - Running Back - 2024

The 4-star Duncanville (Tex.) running back is beginning to see his recruitment blow up recently with LSU getting in on the action. The Tigers are pushing for one of Durham’s teammates, Colin Simmons, 5-star EDGE who has the Tigers high on his list.

For LSU to get in on the recruitment of Durham so early is a major win for this program as LSU begins to form a pipeline from Texas to Baton Rouge.

JJ Harrell - Wide Receiver - 2024

The Mississippi native is quickly evolving into one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. Reeling in offers from LSU, Indiana, Mississippi State and Texas Tech just this week, the Tigers used their bye week to get in on the recruitment as well.

Harrell can play both sides of the ball if needed, but is projected to be a wideout at the next level. Look for LSU to continue staying on top of Harrell, who looks to be one of the top receivers in the South as the 2024 class heats up.