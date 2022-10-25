Bye Week Checklist: Areas of Improvement Ahead of LSU-Alabama Matchup

LSU faces their biggest test of the season next weekend when SEC West foe Alabama heads to town. It’ll be a Top 20 matchup with both teams looking for sole possession of first place in the division, but the Tigers still have significant room for improvement.

What will the Bayou Bengals use the bye week for? We’ve seen this offense explode as of late, but other areas such as special teams and the secondary have been inconsistent.

Here’s a bye week checklist as the Tigers prepare for the Crimson Tide:

Special Teams Improvement

It’s been the thorn in LSU’s side this season. When momentum shifts their way, a special teams mishap halts any success heading their in their direction. Ahead of the matchup against Alabama, miscues in this area of the game cannot happen in order to walk away with a win.

But what specifically must the Tigers improve on? It’s simple. The return game. In Saturday’s victory over Ole Miss, LSU relied on Gregory Clayton to handle duties as the kick returner, and he was consistent with zero errors.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Praises Kayshon Boutte's Leadership, Vocal in Locker Room

With Jack Bech sidelined last weekend, it made for an easy decision to have Clayton line up back there, but with Bech returning this week it could result in a position battle. It’ll be interesting to see which direction the Tigers go in after Bech has muffed two punts on the season, but regardless this is an area of improvement ahead of the Alabama game.

Consistency in the Secondary

Mekhi Garner has been LSU’s most reliable cornerback this season. One of the top graded defensive backs in the SEC, he’s rarely targeted, but when he is, it typically results in a pass break up or incompletion.

Aside from Garner, it’s been a shaky position group. This unit has shown signs of dominance, but continuing to gel and get on the same page during the bye week is of the utmost importance.

We’ve seen Greg Brooks become a force this season with his partner in crime, Joe Foucha, getting in on the action last week against Ole Miss with an interception. Where does this squad go from here?

READ MORE: Trio of Tigers Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

The Crimson Tide thrive with their passing attack. Led by quarterback Bryce Young and their lethal weapons on the outside, this secondary will be put to the test while having to contain Young’s legs and keep the receivers in check. Look for this position group to utilize the bye week in a big way and come out with something to prove next Saturday in Death Valley.

Health in the Running Back Room

LSU returned sophomore back Armoni Goodwin against the Rebels last weekend, but it’s clear this program is looking to gradually get him back into the rotation. Showing flashes of his athleticism, breaking open a 19-yard run and adding a few chunk plays, continuing to get him back into a groove this week will be key.

Goodwin battled back after a significant hamstring injury, but monitoring his health and utilizing the bye week to rehab will be important for the state of this running back room.

Another injury we learned of last weekend was to John Emery, who didn’t see the field against Ole Miss with a knee injury.

READ MORE: Culture Shifting in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly's Process Working

LSU relied on former walk-on Josh Williams to carry the heavy lifting in the backfield, adding over 100 all-purpose yards, but in order to see success against the talented defensive line Alabama attains, they will need all of their backs healthy.

Look for the Tigers to use this bye week in a big way as they continue getting the health of Goodwin and Emery in order.