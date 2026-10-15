LSU's Remaining Home Games Carry Enormous Stakes for Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers remain undefeated at home despite their road game woes.

LSU has come out on top in its four games in Tiger Stadium, with each victory coming by at least a 25-point margin.

The Tigers' season, however, has been overshadowed by their continuing inability to win on the road, despite hopes that Kiffin would turn the tides.

With just three games remaining at Tiger Stadium, LSU's home games will serve as a turning point in Kiffin's first year at the helm.

LSU faces Heisman potential in Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's first test will come against Mississippi State this Saturday.

The Bulldogs' Heisman-caliber quarterback Kamario Taylor has thrown for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns through five games, which ranks fourth in the FBS.

Taylor's availability against the Tigers is questionable after injuring his leg in Mississippi State's win over Missouri on Sept. 26. Should he suit up on Saturday, Kiffin's Tigers will need to prove they can handle an elite-level quarterback.

Mississippi State is currently ranked fourth in the SEC at 2-1 on the season, while LSU is 11th at 1-2. The Tigers must win the game in order to stay in the running for the SEC Championship.

Sam Leavitt needs better ball placement against Alabama

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tide's ability to create turnovers has proven to be one of their strengths this season. The team has forced 14 turnovers, which is tied for third in the FBS.

Sam Leavitt has struggled with turnovers this season. The quarterback's eight interceptions lead the nation, with an interception coming in every game the Tigers have played.

Leavitt, who had only nine interceptions in his two seasons at Arizona State, will need to prove that he can place the ball in the hands of his receivers against a the Tide's defense.

Alabama is currently ranked second in the SEC at 3-1. Kiffin's team has yet to face a playoff-caliber team at home, and its only game against a top-10 opponent resulted in a 24-32 loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers have an opportunity to show that they can compete against one of the elite teams in the conference, or that there is truly a gap the Tigers cannot bridge.

Texas is the final hurdle

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs back on the field during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas reigned as the No. 1 team in the country for four weeks following their Week 2 victory against Ohio State.

In his second season as the starter for the Longhorns, Arch Manning has been unable to make decisions under pressure. In Texas' 24-27 loss against Oklahoma, Manning had two interceptions, including one with 19 seconds left in the game to give the Sooners an opportunity to score the game-winning field goal.

Following the Red River Rivalry loss, Texas is ranked 10th in the SEC. The Longhorns will visit LSU on Nov. 14 in the Tigers' final home game before a two-game away stint to end the conference season. The matchup will prove as a final opportunity to face a playoff-caliber team with a home field advantage and solidify the Tigers' place in the SEC rankings.

With three home games remaining, Kiffin will need to prove that his teams can win against top-ranked opponents in order to stay in the running for the SEC Championship and prove that his first season is not a bust.

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