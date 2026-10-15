Lane Kiffin and 4 LSU Players Who Could Decide Mississippi State Game

LSU fell from No. 10 to No. 22 in the polls after a 35-34 road loss to then-unranked Kentucky last week. This week, the Tigers face No. 16 Mississippi State with a chance to regain some ground toward the top of the rankings.

With Mississippi State rolling into Baton Rouge, LSU has a lot of messes to clean up if it wants to take down this very talented Bulldogs team to kick off the toughest stretch of its schedule.

With LSU needing to win out to hold on to its College Football Playoff hopes, it starts with a win over Mississippi State, with the Tigers' stars shining again. If they don't shine, LSU could see another loss added to its record.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every team revolves around its quarterback; that's the nature of modern college football.

But especially in Lane Kiffin's offense, the quarterback is everything.

Sam Leavitt came into 2026 as one of the country's most interesting pass throwers, transferring from Arizona State to LSU.

He's been a mixed bag so far, throwing eight interceptions, at least one in every game - the only FBS player to do so - but he's shown his legs are lethal, his accuracy has improved and he's learning to stick around in the pocket longer.

He's far from complete, and honestly, far from an NFL quarterback, but every game is a step closer to his potential.

Against Mississippi State, his job is clear: continue to show signs of improvement and cut out the turnovers.

If that happens, LSU wins. If not, LSU will have a tough road to earning that win.

Deuce Geralds, DT

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) reacts to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Geralds is one of the best freshmen LSU has seen, ever. At least he's worked his name into those conversations well before the midseason mark of his freshman campaign.

Geralds has been dominant in run defense and pass rushing, recording 15 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks and three quarterback hurries.

But the dominant interior defensive lineman was largely a non-factor against Kentucky, recording just one tackle.

For LSU, the pass rush is key. It's been key all season.

And it starts with Geralds eating up blocks and space in the interior to allow LSU's other highly-skilled rushers to get home consistently too.

LSU needs pressure against this Mississippi State offense, especially if quarterback and Heisman contender Kamario Taylor plays.

Dilin Jones, RB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game has been very effective for LSU this season, with the Tigers ranking No. 27 in rushing offense nationally.

For LSU, it's been mainly through Dilin Jones, who has burst onto the scene after transferring to LSU from Wisconsin.

Jones has an elite ability to find a hole, run through it, and break through contact or run past you. He's a versatile back who is also skilled in pass protection.

But when the ball is in his hands, and the offense runs through him, LSU has the advantage.

So LSU needs to get him the ball against Mississippi State.

Against Kentucky, he posted his second lowest carries, his lowest yards and his lowest average yards per attempt this season.

LSU had decided to abandon the inside run and run coast-to-coast and it cost them because Kentucky shut it down, and therefor eliminated the rushing attack.

LSU needs to give the ball to Jones on the inside and let him make plays if it wants to win this week.

TJ Dottery, LB

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is desperately missing Whit Weeks.

Maybe not in terms of production as much as in leadership on the field.

That's where TJ Dottery has to step up.

Dottery, one of the SEC's best linebackers, is talented. He's a strong, intelligent and quick linebacker who can shut down the opponent's offense in the air and on the ground.

But Dottery isn't Weeks, and that's not an indictment of Dottery, it's evidence of how special Weeks is as a leader and the difference he makes on the field.

Dottery has to step up in that regard. He needs to take charge, be the clear leader and make sure everyone on the team is posied for each play.

Lane Kiffin

LSU’s Lane Kiffin coaches against Kentucky at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Kiffin, this game is all about identity.

Who is he as LSU's head coach, and what kind of identity does he want to have.

Is it the Kiffin of old? An aggressive, efficient and high-energy program with a coach that is unapologetically himself.

Or is it some new Kiffin? A more conservative coach who plays not to lose, instead of winning.

It's a real question, or at least it feels that way, watching from the stands or the broadcast.

LSU had conservative. Conservative got the Tigers a $56 million buyout and, in turn, Kiffin.

It went for Kiffin because of the physicality, the revolutionary play and the aggressiveness. It had hired everything good about the powerful LSU, with an offensive approach that would complement those traditional traits so well.

Kiffin decides this game. His approach decides this game.

But it means more, too.

Who is Kiffin as LSU's head coach?

That decides his legacy in Baton Rouge.

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