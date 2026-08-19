LSU's Best Answer to Clemson's Defense Might Already Be Obvious

Although it's not a ranked matchup as it was a year ago, Lane Kiffin’s first test as LSU head coach will be hosting the Clemson Tigers in Baton Rouge. It will be quite the opening test to kick off the Kiffin era, as LSU and Clemson will once again battle for the right to proclaim themselves the real “Death Valley.”

Despite last season’s win over Clemson, this year’s rematch still boasts plenty of intrigue. For one, Dabo Swinney and his Tigers don’t know exactly what to expect from Kiffin’s LSU. How will his offense evolve to fit his new team? Will returning defensive coordinator Blake Baker have any wrinkles this season?

Yet, LSU also has some questions about Clemson. Yes, Swinney returns for his 19th season as head coach, but he’ll have a new offensive coordinator, Eric Morris, along with an offense featuring some new faces.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen returns for a second season with the Tigers, providing continuity on that side of the field. Which, in a way, means LSU is sure to face a challenge going up against Allen’s unit.

Clemson defensive end Jahiem Lawson (15), right, gets up after tackling Louisiana State University running back Caden Durham (29) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU’s Best Answer

The good news is, LSU found a way to overcome Allen’s defense last season in the 17-10 win on the road. It did take a 14-0 run in the second half to beat them, yet it offers some potential answers about what works.

Although this matchup is the first game of the Kiffin era and offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr’s first opportunity to utilize his players in the offense, there could be some bumps in the road.

Yet, luckily for the Tigers and Co., the best potential answer to beating Clemson again lies in the identity of this new LSU offense.

The Kiffin Way

There will undoubtedly be some evolution in Weiss Jr.’s play-calling at LSU as he adapts to his new players. However, the very core of the offense and the way it is run needs to stay the same.

Facing a 4-2-5 defense primarily, the best answer to attacking it lies in the trademark high-tempo and wide split-out receivers in the Weiss/Kiffin offense.

Ole Miss was one of the fastest-tempo offenses in the country under Kiffin, and often utilized every inch of the field with its formations. Although he won’t have the same weapons in Baton Rouge, the makeup of his roster appears similar.

He stocked up the wide receiver room with guys who could threaten over the top with speed and play underneath with yards after the catch. Meanwhile, he brought in a quarterback in Sam Leavitt, who excelled on passes 20+ yards downfield in 2024 at Arizona State.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leavitt graded out at 86.6 on throws 20 yards or more downfield. That is despite only completing 32.1 percent of his attempts; of the 56 throws of 20+ yards, 13 of those were graded “big-time throws.”

The high tempo and wide split formations, paired with the threat of an LSU run game, will put Clemson’s defense in the conflict Kiffin’s offenses thrive in. Bringing an extra player into the box puts the secondary at greater risk of giving up big plays, while not bringing help to the front seven means potentially more running lanes.

To achieve this potential for success, all the Tigers have to do is execute the game plan. Easier said than done, but at least Weiss and Co. won’t have to reinvent the offense to win the game.

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