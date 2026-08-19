One Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping LSU Football

For LSU football this year, it's all about looking different and renovated, showcasing a program that fans have never seen before.

In between the overhaul of new faces on both the coaching staff and the elite roster, head coach Lane Kiffin has completely transformed LSU this offseason.

While Kiffin made major, historical moves for the Tigers, he can't take all the credit for reshaping the well-known program. There's one coach whose impact is clear in fall camp and will continue throughout the season.

Kiffin's Right Hand Man

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin brought a swarm of coaches with him to cross state lines late last fall, including co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., to turn the team around on both sides of the ball.

But there's one coach that is already standing out in fall camp, sometimes more than the players. And he's a Kiffin edition as well. Kevin Smith joins the Tigers this season as assistant head coach and running backs coach, and is already making a strong impact in Baton Rouge.

He's spent eight years coaching besides Kiffin, with the two starting their success run at FAU in 2017 and moving to the Ole Miss Rebels together, where Smith and Kiffin had their breakout years.

Last season at Oxford, Smith developed All-SEC running back Kewan Lacy into a record-smashing force, breaking the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 24. And he's bound to do it again with the Tigers.

The Running Back Ramp Up

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) rushes on Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith has immediately gotten to work in taking his developer of men title and bringing it to his tightly packed running back room this fall camp.

He holds a strong demeanor in practice, getting the players focused, pumped up, and aggressive, to make every rep count. Because it does.

The running back room is still a depth chart with unanswered questions around the secured starters, with veterans Harlem Berry and Caden Durham taking over the position last year, before transfer Dilin Jones stepped in to steal the spotlight.

Jones has been seen leading every one of Smith's high-impact drills and is starting to break out into who could be the leader of the position group, especially with Berry's absence from camp this week.

Jones shining over two - very talented - veterans already is a direct impact of Smith's developer of men brand. It almost looks like Smith just found his new Lacy.

The Key To The Offense

LSU players swarm the Ole Miss offense during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's pedigree is known for reshaping programs into top contenders for a postseason across multiple leagues, with LSU being his fourth SEC program on his elite resumé.

But when you look at the experienced coach, one of the most notable things about his coaching style is implementing high-paced offenses that defenses can't keep up with. But once again, Kiffin can't take all the credit for that.

After watching Smith run individual drills this camp, he's one of the loudest voices on the field - next to defensive assistant Ed Orgeron - asserting his dominance in moving his players through drills quickly.

He's known to be the key to this unstoppable offense, making athletes condition at fast speeds and move between drills at the same pace, so when it's time for a downfield drive, the offense is used to moving at lightning speed.

He's gonna have a major impact on taking the talented offense to the next level this year, even if he's not wearing the head coach headset.

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