LSU's Trip to Auburn Brings LSU Back to a Place That Haunts Opposing Coaches

Nick Saban won six national championships at Alabama. At Jordan-Hare Stadium, he finished just one game above .500.

Saban went 5-4 against Auburn during his 17 seasons leading the Crimson Tide. When he warned Texas A&M about the trip on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in November 2024, he offered an explanation.

“That place is haunted,” Saban said. “The way we lost games and the way we won games there, it’s unbelievable.”

A New Era

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin knows all the stories. Now he needs LSU to leave Auburn without adding another one.

“I don’t think it’s haunted, but some magical stuff happens in there,” Kiffin said Monday.

Kiffin recalled former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl selling him on that reputation when Auburn pursued him in 2022. According to Kiffin, Pearl argued that the stadium’s unusual finishes would deliver a win each year that his team otherwise might not deserve.

For LSU, Saturday’s trip carries a more immediate question: Can the Tigers finish a road game after falling short twice?

LSU enters Auburn at 5-2, with all five victories coming at home. Ole Miss and Kentucky handed the Tigers their two losses, and both games exposed problems that extend beyond handling a hostile crowd.

At Ole Miss, LSU erased a 24-7 halftime deficit and tied the game. Its defense then surrendered a 75-yard touchdown drive, and Sam Leavitt’s final pass from the Rebels’ 6-yard line ended in an interception. At Kentucky, LSU scored first in overtime but allowed a touchdown and Kenny Minchey’s winning two-point conversion.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with a referee during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those losses sharpen the assignment at Auburn. LSU has already shown that it can recover from a deficit on the road. It still needs to produce the defensive stop and finish the offensive possession that turn a comeback into a victory.

Jordan-Hare has repeatedly demanded that kind of late-game execution from visitors.

Auburn beat defending national champion LSU 10-9 there in 2004. In 2013, Ricardo Louis caught a deflected fourth-and-18 touchdown pass to beat Georgia, and Chris Davis returned a missed field goal to beat Alabama two weeks later.

The stadium also hosted two victories over top-ranked opponents within three weeks in 2017. Auburn beat Georgia 40-17, then defeated Alabama 26-14 to claim the SEC West.

“Our defense was outstanding. Our crowd was unbelievable,” then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said after the Alabama victory.

More recently, Auburn followed Saban’s 2024 warning by beating No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in four overtimes. An Auburn team that entered with a losing record outlasted a ranked, playoff bound visitor.

The historical numbers support the stadium’s reputation, too. Auburn’s September 2024 game notes listed a .781 winning percentage at Jordan-Hare, eighth nationally in the school’s stadium comparison.

That table placed Auburn behind Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium (.841) and Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium (.818), but ahead of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium (.775).

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin’s response centers on the work LSU controls.

“We’re going to have to prepare really well and be ready to play in a really loud environment that they play really well at,” he said.

That preparation also includes containing Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown. Kiffin highlighted Brown’s strength through contact and familiarity with the offensive system. After Kentucky’s quarterback supplied the deciding points against LSU, Brown gives the defense another reason to prioritize finishing tackles and accounting for the quarterback near the goal line.

LSU does not need to explain Jordan-Hare’s history Saturday. It needs to change the ending of its own road performances.

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