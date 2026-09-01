Lane Kiffin Pulled Out All the Stops for LSU Football's Mock Game Experience

The long-awaited start to the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge is inching closer and closer with Week 1 of the 2026 season for the LSU Tigers set for a big-time nonconference matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers have been prepping all offseason to get the show started under Kiffin, with the LSU program looking to return to where it's been for a long time as a premier power in the SEC and compete for conference and national titles.

And the week before the season opener, Kiffin is looking to get more than the on-field product up to standards.

Lane Kiffin and LSU Look To Get Fully Ready Before Week 1

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU gets its widely anticipated 2026 started by taking on Clemson under the lights of Tiger Stadium for what is one of the most notorious and electric atmospheres in all of college football, Death Valley at night.

And over the weekend, the Tigers held a simulated game day, rehearsing all of the pageantry and traditions on a typical Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin pulled out all of the stops to get as close as possible to a traditional game day, with a walk down Victory Hill surrounded by cheerleaders and the LSU band before entering Tiger Stadium. And Saturday went deeper than just that, with fireworks streaming across the Baton Rouge sky when the Tigers ran out of the tunnel as Kiffin looked to get his team ready with every detail possible.

LSU is holding a mock game day Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. This included a full walkthrough of the cheerleaders, band and team down Victory Hill.



I was told the scout team will be in Clemson uniforms, there will be pyrotechnics when the team runs out the tunnel — all of it.… pic.twitter.com/rbni5ztAG8 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 29, 2026

Kiffin talked about the reasoning behind holding a mock game day at his Monday media availability and the importance of having his players ready and accustomed to procedures on game day.

"We always try to prepare them for everything, and we've always had a mock game and gone through hotel, meals, walk-throughs, everything that they do," Kiffin said. "How they dress, everything from really Sunday all the way to the end of Saturday.

"And on our walk (down Victory Hill), I thought that nobody would be there. And so it was pretty cool that some fans were there somehow, and it was really neat to see the band play during the game so we could get used to that...So that kind of made it as real as we could make it for them, and hopefully that will prepare them for Saturday."

The Tigers will look to get the Kiffin era up and running on a good note when they hit the field on Saturday night against a Clemson team that looks to bounce back after a down year in which they went 7-6 in 2025.

LSU has the preparation on the field after a long offseason, and now the Tigers know their routine before Saturday's big-time matchup.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.