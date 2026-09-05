LSU vs Clemson Live In-Game Updates

The LSU Tigers host their first home opener since the 2020 season, facing the Clemson Tigers in Week 1. It will be one of the most exciting openers in LSU's history, with the debut of the Lane Kiffin era making its first impression.

It's finally time for LSU to show the final product of a major roster renovation by Kiffin and his staff this offseason, forming an elite identity from the talent puzzle pieces. The highest-ranked portal class has been watched closely all offseason to see what major stars will be used in the packed position groups.

It won't just be a talent show from LSU's new and improved program, but an exciting matchup between the two well-known programs, with Clemson also having new stars emerge in key positions this season.

For Clemson's first visit to Tiger Stadium, it's the perfect time to get revenge over the SEC Tigers to claim the 'Real Death Valley' title that the thrilling rivalry brings to the winning team.

That's the ultimate factor to add to the anticipated matchup; not only will one victorious Tiger team walk away 1-0, but also with the coveted title that the two programs compete over.

It's been a long time coming for both Clemson and LSU to return to the same field. This Labor Day Weekend couldn't bring more of a thriller to the stage of Tiger Stadium, for one of the most-watched games this weekend.

Follow along below for live in-game updates of the LSU vs. Clemson game:

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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