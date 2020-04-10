Latest Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft Has 13 Former LSU Players Going in First Five Rounds

It was expected that LSU would be heavily represented in the 2020 NFL Draft but to have a bakers dozen fall in the first five rounds alone, is an eye-opening prediction. Yet, in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft from Kevin Hanson, that's exactly how many former Tigers will see their NFL dreams come to fruition.

Here's where Hanson has each player falling and why they are a good fit for that team.

Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall, Cincinnati Bengals)

Burrow will become the third LSU player to be drafted No. 1 overall (Billy Cannon, Jamarcus Russell) on April 23. He joined Shaquille O'Neal's podcast on Thursday to discuss his plans for draft night and the prospects of going No. 1 overall.

"I want to get drafted to a good organization that is going to maximize my talents," Burrow said. "I've won everywhere that I've been and never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five years old. I'm not a loser, I just want to go somewhere where I can win."

Even if the Dolphins attempt to trade up to No. 1, the most likely scenario is that the Bengals will stay put and make Burrow the new face of their franchise. The 23-year-old Heisman-winning quarterback throws with pinpoint accuracy, maneuvers well within the pocket and uses his mobility to extend or make plays. Despite facing seven top-10 opponents en route to an unbeaten season, Burrow was remarkably consistent from start to finish yet he played his best during the biggest moments.

"They're picking at the top for a reason and I feel like I've won everywhere I've ever been and that if anybody can do it, I can do it," Burrow said.

K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 16 overall, Atlanta Falcons)

This has been a popular destination for Chaisson and it makes a ton of sense for the Falcons. Atlanta a season ago, ranked in the bottom third of the league in third down defense and could use an extra pass rusher to apply pressure in those third down situations.

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

Chaisson is a do it all player from an edge rushing standpoint as his sound technique, off the charts athleticism and massive potential makes him worthy of a first round selection.

Justin Jefferson (No. 21 overall, Philadelphia Eagles)

The 2020 receiver class has been hyped as one of the best in recent memory and Jefferson is a big reason why. The LSU junior is slated to fall in the 16 to 22 range in the draft because of the depth at receiver.

His numbers speak to a player that will have nothing but success in the NFL as in 2019 alone he set the LSU single season record for receptions with 111 for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, which were second in the country to teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

Philadelphia’s top three receivers (entering 2019)—Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor—missed 24 games combined games last year. Agholor is now a Raider, Jeffery’s future in Philly is uncertain and second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside underwhelmed as a rookie. Jefferson has outstanding ball skills, ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and is coming off a prolific season (111/1,540/18) for the national champions.

Patrick Queen (No. 24 overall, New Orleans Saints)

The Saints are in a unique position where they can draft out of pleasure, not out of need and a linebacker of Queen's caliber would be a dangerous element to an already dynamic linebacker corps. He'd slide in seamlessly next to Demario Davis after the team lost AJ Klein to free agency.

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. While he’s a bit undersized, Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed that excels in coverage.

Don't expect Queen to fall out of the first round and if he's there at No. 24, the Saints should jump on the opportunity.

Kristian Fulton (No. 25 overall, Minnesota Vikings)

A late riser in the draft process, Fulton for many weeks was considered as more of a sleeper second round pick than a first round lock. But for the last two weeks, the shutdown corner has popped up in a number of first round mock drafts.

The Vikings recently cut ties with longtime starter Xavier Rhodes as well as Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Fulton would come in and immediately compete for a starting spot.

Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

Grant Delpit (No. 36 overall, New York Giants)

Delpit was once viewed as a first round lock but after some inconsistent tackling and an ankle injury, his draft stock has taken a hit. With no pro day this year, Delpit recently sent workout videos to interested teams including a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.

While the videos might not drastically improve his stock, if a team's major concern was health, it should provide them with a little more relief when drawing up their draft boards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 54 overall, Buffalo Bills)

Edwards-Helaire has been mocked to a variety of teams this offseason, which speaks to the versatility in his game to fit in multiple offensive schemes. Going to Buffalo is not a bad situation at all as the Bills recently pulled off a trade for Stefon Diggs and have young running back Devin Singletary that can be an excellent complement to Edwards-Helaire.

His ability to run between the tackles, block in the pass game and also make plays through the air makes him a swiss army knife talent that would fit in well with Josh Allen.

Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 68 overall, New York Jets)

The Jets have been a mess for a number of years and need to fill a number of holes if they want to avoid another 7-9 season. Protecting Sam Darnold is the key and Cushenberry is as rock solid as they come on the interior.

He'll step in and be able to lead through his hard work and ability to relate to the people around him. Cushenberry was always one of the better speakers for the Tigers during their championship run and would fit into the New York market without a hiccup.

Damien Lewis (No. 101 overall, Seattle Seahawks)

Lewis started 28 straight games for LSU in his two seasons with the program and will provide depth to any offensive line unit in his rookie season. While expecting him to start from day one is unrealistic, he's somebody that in the right situation, could be a starting caliber player down the line.

He isn't the biggest but showed an ability in college to step up against some of the stiffest competition in the SEC.

Saahdiq Charles (No. 116 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars)

The question that will come with Charles isn't the talent, it's the character. Multiple reports have stated that teams are being extra diligent in their inquiries with Charles after off the field concerns followed him throughout his college days, including a six game suspension last season.

In Jacksonville, he'd be paired with former Tigers Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark so a little purple and gold guidance might make it a better transition for him in the NFL. At 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, Charles posseses the talent and size to be a starter in the NFL, but it's a matter of which team is willing to take the risk.

Rashard Lawrence (No. 122 overall, Indianapolis Colts)

Like Cushenberry on offense, Lawrence is one of those guys you just want in your locker room. He never takes a play off, is quick off the ball and possesses excellent hand placement skills at the line of scrimmage.

He likely is a rotational defensive lineman for most teams in the NFL and will excel in that role because that's just what he does.

Thaddeus Moss (No. 143 overall, Atlanta Falcons)

Moss is an interesting case as he's not the quickest or fastest at the tight end spot but he has great hands and can catch the ball in traffic. He set the yards and receptions records at LSU in just one year as a starter, and that's after not stepping on the field for two years.

In this scenario, he'd be joining teammate K'Lavon Chaisson as well as former Tiger Deion Jones in Atlanta, which would give him a few familiar faces as he starts his NFL journey.

Jacob Phillips (No. 157, San Francisco 49ers)

Admittedly, Phillips this low feels like a steal. He led the team in tackles last season and has two years of starter experience in the SEC where he racked up 200 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

One of the knocks on Phillips is that he lacks that tenaciousness on defense and doesn't make a lot of big plays. His tackle totals speak a different story and while he may be a rotational piece to start, he could very well be a steal for any team if he falls this late.