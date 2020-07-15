LSUCountry
SI All-American Watchlist: LSU Tigers Football Recruiting Targets and Commits to This Point

Glen West

LSU's been on a recruiting hot streak the last few months that has not only skyrocketed the 2021 class up the recruiting ranks but challenging for the top class in the country.

The Tigers have picked up 12 commitments since the start of April and don't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down either. The class has predominantly been centered around the defensive line and receiver. At receiver, electric receivers JoJo Earle, Deion Smith and Chris Hilton is one of the top position groups in the country.

On the defensive line, Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones, Keanu Koht, Naquan Brown and Anthony Hundley mark the beginnings of a strong effort up front. 

With 16 total commits and just 10 spots remaining in the class, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the recruiting class will continue to focus on the defensive and offensive lines as well as the running back and safety positions. The offensive line in particular will be interesting to watch as LSU is in on a number high profile targets and are looking for a high-profile target to pair with tackle Garrett Dellinger.

Just three of the 16 commitments are from the state of Louisiana, expect the Tigers to focus primarily on some of the big name in-state prospects. As SI All-American roles out its candidates, here are the LSU commits and targets the Tigers will be pursuing in the coming weeks and months.


2021 Commitments

Greg Penn III, ILB, Maryland 

Chris Hilton, WR, Louisiana 

Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, Louisiana 

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Keanu Koht, DE, Florida

Offensive Targets

Camar Wheaton (Running Back, Texas)

LJ Johnson (Running Back, Texas)

Brian Thomas (Wide Receiver, Louisiana)

Destyn Pazon (Wide Receiver, Louisiana)

Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Wide Receiver, Virginia)

Thomas Fidone (Tight End, Iowa)

Michael Trigg (Tight End, Florida)

Jasper Lott (Tight End, Texas)

Amarius Mims (Offensive Tackle, Georgia)

Tristan Leigh (Offensive Tackle, Virginia)

Colin Henrich (Center, Washington D.C.)

Bryce Foster (Offensive Guard, Texas)

James Brockermeyer (Center, Texas)

Tommy Brockermeyer (Offensive Tackle, Texas)

Erick Cade (Offensive Tackle, Texas)

Owen Prentice (Offensive Guard, Washington)

Defensive Targets

Korey Foreman (Defensive End, Califorrnia)

Maason Smith (Defensive Tackle, Louisiana)

Tim Keenan (Defensive Tackle, Alabama)

Kelvin Gilliam (Defensive End, Virginia)

Marcus Burris (Defensive End, Texas)

Kendrick Blackshire (Inside Linebacker, Texas)

Ethan Calvert (Outside Linebacker, California)

Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Cornerback, Alabama)

Isaiah Johnson (Cornerback, West Virginia)

Kamari Lassiter (Cornerback, Alabama) 

Nathaniel Wiggins (Cornerback, Georgia)

Sage Ryan (Safety, Louisiana)

Derrick Davis Jr. (Safety, Pennsylvania)

Corey Collier (Safety, Florida)

