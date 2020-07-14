SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Keanu Koht Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Keanu Koht
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Vero Beach (Fla.) 
Schools of Interest: Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Alabama. 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Very long, lean and athletic frame fit for playing the edge. Room to add considerable mass at the next level. 

Athleticism: Twitchy; excellent first-step explosiveness. Open-field speed of a weak-side linebacker. Very quick hand movements. Can bend and contort his body to gain leverage during a speed rush. 

Instincts: Showed natural ability to slide his feet laterally, while moving into a different gap. Takes good alert angles to the ball carrier. Quick hands to deflect passes when he does not reach QB. Knows when to go for the strip-sack from the backside of the signal-caller. 

Polish: Excellent first-step edge rusher with the natural bend and athleticism needed to be a double-digit college sack artist. Ability to diagnose a play and chase the football down from behind. Creates big plays with quick hands to deflect the football. 

Bottom Line: Koht’s frame, athleticism and instincts make him an ideal college edge rusher. His lateral quickness, natural bend, hand-eye coordination and penchant for deflecting the football make him one of the nation’s most coveted defensive ends.          

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American