SI All-American Candidate Anthony Hundley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anthony Hundley

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Committed to: LSU

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Solid, relatively lean lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Impressive overall athlete. Very agile in short areas; quickness proves too much for linemen in the phone booth. Flexible hips and ankles. Shows great long speed on tape, but posted poor 40-time in 2018. Above-average power and play strength.

Instincts: Has a good get-off. Regularly beats linemen across face into the backfield at a snap. More comfortable penetrating than anchoring at the point of attack, but rarely moved in the running game. Takes on blocks and sheds with ease. Relentless in pursuit.

Polish: He starts low and has a natural base, but occasionally gets too upright. Overly reliant on quickness and power; must add and refine technique. Shallow bag of pass-rush moves. Needs to continue getting stronger.

Bottom Line: Hundley is an attacking, penetrating defensive tackle with rare overall athleticism. Raw technique and need for additional weight may keep him from contributing early, but don’t be surprised if he breaks out for LSU as an upperclassman. Classic three-technique, with impact starter upside.