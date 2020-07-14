SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Anthony Hundley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Anthony Hundley                                    
Status: SI All-American candidate                              
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds                                    
Position: Defensive Tackle                                        
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington        
Committed to: LSU                                                    
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Solid, relatively lean lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Impressive overall athlete. Very agile in short areas; quickness proves too much for linemen in the phone booth. Flexible hips and ankles. Shows great long speed on tape, but posted poor 40-time in 2018. Above-average power and play strength. 

Instincts: Has a good get-off. Regularly beats linemen across face into the backfield at a snap. More comfortable penetrating than anchoring at the point of attack, but rarely moved in the running game. Takes on blocks and sheds with ease. Relentless in pursuit. 

Polish: He starts low and has a natural base, but occasionally gets too upright. Overly reliant on quickness and power; must add and refine technique. Shallow bag of pass-rush moves. Needs to continue getting stronger. 

Bottom Line: Hundley is an attacking, penetrating defensive tackle with rare overall athleticism. Raw technique and need for additional weight may keep him from contributing early, but don’t be surprised if he breaks out for LSU as an upperclassman. Classic three-technique, with impact starter upside.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American