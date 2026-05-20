LSU Sports Haven't Struggled This Much in 50 Years

The LSU Tigers usually find themselves competing for national championships across many sports; however, they had themselves a down year in all three of the major men's sports in college athletics. So much so that the LSU football, basketball, and baseball programs all struggled to find their footing throughout the past year.

Calling the past season a struggle for LSU's three main sports would be an understatement, as the 2025-26 season was historically rough for the Tigers, especially in the SEC. The Tigers made unwanted history this season, having a losing record in all three sports against SEC opponents for the first time in 50 years.

The combined conference record of the Tigers' football, basketball, and baseball teams sits at a disastrous 15-41. Here's a look at each of the struggle-filled seasons and the possible outlook for those teams heading into next season.

Football

LSU Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The beacon of light in the LSU athletics department is its football program, which is usually running as a perennial national title contender; however, this year was far from it. The Tigers ended the 2025 season with a 7-6 record and a 3-5 record in the SEC.

In the middle of the season, the Brian Kelly era ended in Baton Rouge as the former Tigers head coach was fired after an embarrassing blowout 49-25 to the Texas A&M Aggies at home. The Tigers would drop to a 5-3 record at that point and would go 2-3 for the rest of the season, with former running backs coach Frank Wilson taking over as the interim.

After what was a season to forget for the Tigers in 2025, the 2026 season is filled with renewed excitement and buzz after the hiring of Lane Kiffin to be the program's next head coach. Kiffin built Ole Miss to heights it had never seen before, and now he will be tasked to get the Tigers back to their usual spot as national championship contenders.

Basketball

LSU Tigers head coach Matt McMahon reacts against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers basketball program fared just as badly as the football program, with LSU finishing the 2025-26 basketball season with a 15-17 overall record and a rough 3-15 record in the SEC. The year extended the Tigers' streak of missing the NCAA Tournament to a fourth straight season.

LSU sees a coaching change also happening on the hardwood, with former head coach Matt McMahon being fired after the conclusion of the season. McMahon's firing was the end of a rough tenure in Baton Rouge, finishing with a 60-70 overall record, a 17-55 SEC record, and missing the NCAA Tournament in his four seasons at the helm, with LSU's highest finish being tied for seventh in the SEC.

Will Wade is coming back home to take over the Tigers basketball program. The former Tigers head coach has spent the past three seasons away, two at McNeese and one at NC State, before returning to Baton Rouge. Wade spent five seasons in his first stint with LSU, compiling a 105-51 overall record, 55-33 conference record, and taking the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments. Now Wade will be tasked with getting the Tigers back to that position.

Baseball

Although still ongoing, the 2026 season has been a rough one for the defending national champions on the diamond. Head coach Jay Johnson's ballclub has compiled a 30-27 overall record and a 9-21 record in conference play, far removed from the Tigers' 53-15 overall record and 19-11 SEC record in 2025.

The Tigers have made it to the NCAA Tournament for the past 13 seasons; however, that streak might be in danger this year. Due to LSU's struggles, its best chance at the postseason would be to win the SEC Tournament, which started by beating Oklahoma in the first round; however, to stay alive, the Tigers have to take down No. 6-seeded Auburn.

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