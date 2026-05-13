What Is Different About The LSU Tigers' Schedule This Season

When it comes to the 2026 LSU football program, it would probably be easier to list what isn't different about the Tigers versus what is.

A new set of coaching staff, headline by new head coach Lane Kiffin, a revamped roster consisting mainly of members of the No. 1 transfer portal class and the reputation as a high-risk, high-reward group are the main markers of a new era for the Tigers that will begin in 2026.

Even though the Tigers are aiming to skip past the rebuilding period and immediately make their way to championship contender status, there is another significant change that may serve as a roadblock to Kiffin's pursuits.

The Tigers Finish Season With Consecutive Away Games For The First Time Since 2014

Caden Durham 29 breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In arguably the most critical point of their regular season, the Tigers will deal with a type of schedule that they haven't faced since 2014 — one in which they will finish out regular season play with consecutive away games, which may be detrimental to their conference title hopes.

To LSU's credit, if this were the 2025 football team, the Tigers would be written off and sent back to mid-tier SEC status. A year later, with so much change over the offseason making the Tigers look like a brand new program, LSU is more than qualified to hurdle over these final games despite losing the advantage of playing in Baton Rouge.

It's also worth noting that the two consecutive away games to end the season are the only away games grouped together, with LSU spending much more of its season playing consecutive home games. Still, the Tigers will be facing teams that they haven't seen in a long time and are certified contenders, starting off strong against Ole Miss before playing Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas in Death Valley.

The two games to end the regular season are against Tennessee and Arkansas, both mid-tier conference teams that could make a run for it if they are desperate enough. Tennessee is projected to be a strong, top-25 team ahead of 2026, with the Volunteers possibly being a sneaky contender for a playoff spot among a defensive rebuild and a strong schedule.

Arkansas is facing a rebuilding year under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, with the Razorbacks and Tigers similarly sharing a dependence on incoming transfer portal players to immediately impact play as starters.

Depending on how well the Tigers can pull their group of newcomers together over the offseason, their season can go either way as they hold one of the strongest schedules in the country. Two away games to finish the season can go a long way to either prove LSU's dominance away from home or take away its playoff hopes in the wake of upsets.

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