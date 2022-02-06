Three LSU Football Stars Set to Compete in 2022 Pro Bowl

Though it isn't exactly how they'd want their seasons to end, former LSU stars Justin Jefferson, Devin White and Tyrann Mathieu are enjoying every bit of taking part in the 2022 pro bowl.

Mathieu was named to his third pro bowl following another fantastic season as the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs defense. Meanwhile Jefferson has been racking up the awards and honors just two years into his NFL career, making his second consecutive pro bowl after a 1,616 yard season that included 10 touchdowns.

This week's events, which are taking place in Las Vegas, have been some what of a family event for Mathieu, who brought his children along. Mathieu is coming off a five tackle performance in a difficult loss to Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Mathieu is entering a contract year with the Chiefs and would like to return but also peaked LSU fans' interest with a social media post about the future of recruiting in Louisiana.

“I hope so. Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate. I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out," Mathieu said. "I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

As for Jefferson, the second-year star receiver for the Minnesota Vikings helped the NFC capture the Skills Showdown with an impressive one handed catch in Dodgeball to cap off the pregame festivities.

Minnesota is fresh off of hiring a new coach by bringing in Kevin O'Connell to lead the organization, who's currently with the Los Angeles Rams preparing for the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been watching the Rams offense for a minute now,’’ Jefferson said this week. “They get their playmakers the ball. They have some tremendous plays, Cooper Kupp wide open all the time. So I’m excited for it. This is my first head coach that’s going to be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side, so I’m happy.”

White is coming off another fantastic season as well, earning his first trip to the pro bowl as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are now in the market for a new quarterback with the recent retirement of Tom Brady though White feels confident in finding a replacement.

The pro bowl is set to kick off at 2 p.m. on ESPN with Jefferson and White representing the NFC and Mathieu the AFC.