LSU Stars Whit Weeks & Princewill Umanmielen Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

This year's Bronko Nagurski trophy watch list contains two of LSU's defensive stars, veteran linebacker Whit Weeks and Ole Miss transfer defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.

The Nagurski trophy crowns the top defensive player in college football, presented at the end of the year to a well-deserved athlete.

These two LSU stars, who are already expected to lead the league with their defensive talents this season, are the perfect match for the early watch list.

Top-Ranked Talent

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following head coach Lane Kiffin from Oxford, Umanmielen joins the Tigers as the No. 1 edge rusher in the transfer portal, easily posing a threat to quarterback opponents.

For Weeks, entering his fourth season with the Tigers, the experienced linebacker ranks No. 6 nationally among linebackers for the 2027 NFL Draft.

As both stars continue to earn high rankings this offseason, making all the headlines for LSU's highly anticipated upcoming season, their defensive production could easily put them as a top contender for the coveted trophy.

Adding to the No. 2-ranked defensive unit in college football this season already sets them apart from other watch-list nominees, being leaders of a defense that could hold down some of the SEC's most elite offenses.

A Program-Defining Possibility

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts to a sack against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having not one, but two elite stars among the 68 players on the early watch list for the Nagurski trophy already tells a story about the new era of LSU football that the program is building, gaining national attention early.

It means that even off the field, before the regular season has even begun, LSU is already back to claiming its recognized "D-line University" title.

With one of these stars having the chance to finally bring the trophy back to Baton Rouge, it won't just give more praise to the already respected defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, but end a long-time drought for LSU's football program.

The last time a Tiger won the Nagurski Trophy was back in 2007, when defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey. Since then, finalists Patrick Peterson in 2010, Morris Claiborne in 2011, and Grant Delpit in 2018 have come close to bringing the trophy back to LSU.

But with almost a 20-year drought at stake, the two stars have even more of a chance to leave their mark on history at LSU.

When expectations couldn't get any higher for LSU's upcoming season, and its talented players who could play their final year this season, the most prestigious award for defensive players in college football just got closer to Baton Rouge.

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