LSU Football Trending for No. 1 Transfer Portal EDGE as Lane Kiffin Ramps Up Pursuit

Ole Miss Rebels edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing intentions of departing Oxford last week, according to multiple reports.

Umanmielen checks in as the No. 1 EDGE in the free agent market and the No. 5 overall player in this year's cycle after a dominant 2025 campaign with the Rebels.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior season after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Umanmielen began his career at Nebraska as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers prior to joining the Ole Miss Rebels for his junior campaign.

Now, after stints in Lincoln and Oxford, Umanmielen has officially made his move to enter the Transfer Portal once again with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment.

Despite a standoff between Umanmielen and Ole Miss surrounding his entry into the Transfer Portal - the star EDGE was officially placed in the database around 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels. They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry," 247Sports' Chris Hummer wrote via X last week.

Just a handful of days later, Umanmielen is in the free agent market with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the elite defender.

"Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen is officially in the transfer portal, as @ChaseParham first reported. LSU is the team to watch, willing to pay a six-figure buyout along with a hefty rev share price, sources confirm," according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

"Tuesday was the last day to enroll for spring semester at LSU. Source close to the situation tells me the admissions office might grant an exception if Umanmielen cleared the portal today."

Now, with Umanmielen officially in the Transfer Portal, LSU will be the school to watch as Kiffin looks to lock in the No. 1 EDGE and top-five player in the free agent market.

