How Would Strong Finish to 2022 Recruiting Cycle Impact LSU's Class

As sure handed as Brian Kelly and LSU have been to this point in the recruiting cycle to reshape this roster, the Tigers have one more gigantic day to cap off this freshman class.

The Tigers are well within reach of a number of elite talent down the stretch of this 2022 class, including a few game changing defensive stars, an explosive running back and a late blooming tight end.

To get a proper perspective on where this class would finish should the purple and gold land any combination of these talented prospects, we reached out to SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia to get his thoughts on a potential finish to the Tigers class. Here were his thoughts:

LSU has hit the transfer portal about as well as any program has following the hire of Brian Kelly, but the salvaging of the traditional recruiting class of 2022 is going relatively well ahead of signing day. Many in-state stars were added to the commitment list and signed in December, and the Tigers have plenty remaining down the home stretch of the cycle coming off of a huge visit weekend in Baton Rouge. 10 of 13 signees were from the state and three more big in state fish are in play with SI99 safety Jacoby Mathews, running back Trevonte' Citizen and tight end Danny Lewis, who is becoming more well-known for dancing with Kelly than the many suitors for his signature including Alabama and others.

Outside of state lines, though he has family ties to New Orleans, the biggest potential get is of course SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins. He was also on campus with Kelly and company, for the second time with Kelly's staff in place, and there is clear momentum for the Tigers with Perkins taking the last visit of the open period to see LSU one more time before he signs a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Few prospects have the intrigue the Texan does considering the amount of suitors still in play, from Texas A&M to Florida and potentially even Deion Sanders and Jackson State.

Without the inclusion of the portal prospects, the Tiger class would need to hit on virtually every target remaining from the high school ranks to be considered for a top 25 recruiting class on SI. Quarterback Walker Howard is the lone SI99 selection already on board, but complimenting him with a pair of SI99 defenders, satisfying a big need at running back and potentially landing the hottest tight end recruit late in the cycle would bode well for a top 15 type class when all is said and done, most likely.

Not many programs have as much ahead of them in the class of 2022 compared to some of the schools under new management and independent of the number next to Kelly's first class -- the signing day result could feature the best recruiting close of all coaching staffs.

A top 25 group despite short notice would be the first big indicator of Kelly's recruiting prowess, his ability to hire strong recruiters and the assimilation to the SEC and the most competitive division on the field and on the trail in the business. The indication would bode very well for the program's chances in the 2023 cycle, the first full group the current LSU staff would be able to prioritize from the outset. Even a combination of hits and misses down the home stretch would promote the positive perception of the new group.