LSU Target Kylin Jackson Latest Social Media Hashtag

LSU continues its recent recruiting tactic of developing clever hashtags via social media to attract uncommitted prospects to Baton Rouge. We’ve seen success in this method with Shelton Sampson Jr, but what else is showing signs of being a hit?

Five-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard with #Lance2LSU? Four-star safety Derek Williams with #BringDerekBackHome? Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins with #RickieReconsidered? Or the newest development with four-star safety Kylin Jackson: #KeepKylinHome

The high four-star safety and Zachary native announces his college decision Monday, August 8th. Developing a relationship with the coaching staff already, LSU appears to be in the lead with Jackson’s recruitment, but things are never official until a commitment is announced.

A standout from Zachary High School, Jackson is a pure athlete who could provide the Tigers with another versatile player in an already stacked 2023 class. With a myriad of commits on campus last weekend, it gave them the opportunity to talk business with Jackson.

The #KeepKylinHome trend became a development after the commitment of five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. This program is taking it one step at a time. After Sampson Jr. announced his pledge, Jackson is next with the assumption that a trend could begin with four-star athlete Khai Prean coming soon.

The last batch of in-state prospects are Jackson, Prean, Heard and Rickie Collins, who LSU has prioritized significantly. The Tigers recruiting is rolling currently with this Louisiana talent group being the cherry on top to a loaded 2023 class if secured.

Though the in-state guys aren’t the only guys the Tigers are recruiting. There are a number of elite out-of-state prospects on LSU’s radar, but the in-state guys have certainly been feeling the love on social media.

Look for this trend of hashtags on social media to continue being a prevalent figure in this recruiting department. It has shown to be successful and can only add to what this new staff has been doing on the recruitment trail.

Keep an eye on high four-star Kylin Jackson’s college announcement Monday, August 8th. A major target for LSU, the addition of the gifted athlete could continue the successful summer this program has had on the trail.