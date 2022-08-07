Skip to main content

LSU Target Kylin Jackson Latest Social Media Hashtag

Jackson announces his college decision Monday, August 8th with the Tigers starting a #KeepKylinHome trend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU continues its recent recruiting tactic of developing clever hashtags via social media to attract uncommitted prospects to Baton Rouge. We’ve seen success in this method with Shelton Sampson Jr, but what else is showing signs of being a hit?

Five-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard with #Lance2LSU? Four-star safety Derek Williams with #BringDerekBackHome? Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins with #RickieReconsidered? Or the newest development with four-star safety Kylin Jackson: #KeepKylinHome

Related: Impact of Social Media on Recruitment Trail, LSU's Strategy 

The high four-star safety and Zachary native announces his college decision Monday, August 8th. Developing a relationship with the coaching staff already, LSU appears to be in the lead with Jackson’s recruitment, but things are never official until a commitment is announced.

A standout from Zachary High School, Jackson is a pure athlete who could provide the Tigers with another versatile player in an already stacked 2023 class. With a myriad of commits on campus last weekend, it gave them the opportunity to talk business with Jackson.

Related: Louisiana Prospects Trimming Lists, Commitments Soon

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The #KeepKylinHome trend became a development after the commitment of five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. This program is taking it one step at a time. After Sampson Jr. announced his pledge, Jackson is next with the assumption that a trend could begin with four-star athlete Khai Prean coming soon.

The last batch of in-state prospects are Jackson, Prean, Heard and Rickie Collins, who LSU has prioritized significantly. The Tigers recruiting is rolling currently with this Louisiana talent group being the cherry on top to a loaded 2023 class if secured.

Related: Watch: Five-Star LSU Target Dominating Competition 

Though the in-state guys aren’t the only guys the Tigers are recruiting. There are a number of elite out-of-state prospects on LSU’s radar, but the in-state guys have certainly been feeling the love on social media.

Look for this trend of hashtags on social media to continue being a prevalent figure in this recruiting department. It has shown to be successful and can only add to what this new staff has been doing on the recruitment trail.

Keep an eye on high four-star Kylin Jackson’s college announcement Monday, August 8th. A major target for LSU, the addition of the gifted athlete could continue the successful summer this program has had on the trail. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17245988
Football

WATCH: Five-Star LSU Target Nyckoles Harbor Dominates Competition

By Zack Nagy4 hours ago
USATSI_17268644
Football

Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent

By Zack Nagy8 hours ago
USATSI_16970914
Football

BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

By Zack NagyAug 6, 2022 4:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18713411
Football

BJ Ojulari Awarded No. 18 Jersey

By Zack NagyAug 6, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
USATSI_15416350
Football

LSU RB Tre Bradford No Longer With Program, Importance of John Emery

By Zack NagyAug 6, 2022 12:39 PM EDT
USATSI_18379292
Baseball

LSU Baseball Adds VCU Infielder Ben Nippolt Via Transfer Portal

By Zack NagyAug 5, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
USATSI_17788215
Football

LSU Commit Jeremiah Hughes Prepared to Carry "DBU" Tradition in Death Valley

By Zack NagyAug 5, 2022 1:38 PM EDT
USATSI_17964279
Football

Brian Kelly Addresses Media After Day 1 of Fall Camp

By Zack NagyAug 5, 2022 9:00 AM EDT