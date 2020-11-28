Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football Matchup With Texas A&M

Tigers coming off most complete performance of season, get caught up on this week's news

We're just hours away from kickoff in College Station as the .500 LSU Tigers take on its first top 25 opponent of the season in No. 5 Texas A&M. The next few weeks of the schedule figure to be as daunting as any three game stretch of the 2020 season.

LSU will have a quick turnaround to prepare for No. 1 Alabama and then No. 6 Florida after this evening's game against the Aggies, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to get you prepared for the game.

Pregame Notes

The Tigers are 13-0 under Ed Orgeron in games following a loss. That mark includes a 3-0 record in 2020. LSU hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since 2015 when the Tigers lost three straight games during the month of November (Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

0 - Number of third-down conversions the LSU defense allowed vs. Arkansas. Arkansas was 0-of-10 on third-downs last week.

5 - Number of true freshmen (TE Gilbert 6 starts, CB Ricks 4, QB Finley 3, DE Ojulari 1, and WR Boutte 1) that have started at least 1 game for LSU this year.

18 - Number of true freshmen that have seen action for LSU through the first 6 games of the season.

25 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

RB Ty Davis-Price has two 100-yard games this year and LSU is 2-0 in those contests. He’s coming off a 104-yard, 1 TD effort in win over Arkansas. Davis-Price leads LSU in rushing yards (349) and rushing TDs (3). His other 100-yard game was a 135-yard effort in the win over South Carolina.

13 different players have caught passes for LSU this year and six players have caught at least one TD pass.

Defensively, the Tigers are coming off an Arkansas contest that saw them hold the Razorbacks to 0-for-10 on third-down conversion opportunities. It’s the first time since the Alabama game in 1982 that LSU held an opponent without a third-down conversion. Alabama was 0-of-11 that day.

In 6 games, LSU has used 18 first-time starters (10 vs. Mississippi State, 3 vs. Vanderbilt, 1 vs. Missouri, 3 vs. South Carolina, 1 vs. Auburn).

Orgeron is 43-12 as head coach of the Tigers. His 40 wins through the first 50 games were the second-most among any coach in school history.

LSU is 26-1 overall under Orgeron and 3-0 in 2020 when having a 100-yard rusher.

Of his 43 wins with the Tigers, 33 have come by double-figures, 18 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 12 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 12-3 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

Stories to Read

