LSU Tigers Announced as Finalists For Former Notre Dame Commit

The LSU Tigers have been making some interesting recruiting headlines recently, both for good and bad reasons.

LSU suffered a major recruiting loss on Wednesday, losing 2027 five-star edge rusher commit Jaiden Bryant, who flipped to the Miami Hurricanes after five months as a verbal pledge for the Tigers. In the process, LSU lost one of its best players in the cycle and now only has four commits in the first high school class under head coach Lane Kiffin.

However, the Tigers could be on the verge of making things right in the 2027 class by landing an elite player on defense that has been coveted by some of the best programs in college football.

LSU One of Three Finalists For 4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

LSU Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) reacts during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Per reports from Rivals, LSU is officially one of three finalists for four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, who revealed that he will be announcing his college commitment on Saturday, June 6. He was first committed to Notre Dame last June but reopened his recruitment in January.

Joining LSU as the other two finalists are the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

A product of Williamson High School in Mobile, AL., McGaskin is the No. 28 linebacker in the class and the No. 16 overall player in the state of Alabama, per 247Sports' rankings.

He also received offers from some elite programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels and many more.

LSU Not Currently Projected to Land Ellis McGaskin

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Anything can happen when it comes to recruiting but LSU is not currently projected to land a commitment from McGaskin.

McGaskin has received two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports to commit to Florida and new head coach Jon Sumrall. This would not doubt be a missed opportunity for LSU if things play out this way, but the Tigers will have

McGaskin already took an official visit with Florida on May 28 and has an OV set with LSU for June 19. If he doesn't end up committing to the Tigers, it will be interesting to see if he still chooses to take his official visit to Baton Rouge or make another trip to Gainesville to see the Gators.

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