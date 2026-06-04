Making the Case That Trey'Dez Green is the best Tight End in the SEC

The 6'7 tight end returns to LSU for his junior year this season, for his most important season yet. Trey'Dez Green doesn't just dominate on offense, he dominates in his position - across the entire SEC conference.

Heading into what could be the last season of his college football career, the Louisiana native is a key factor for offensive production. This season, he is joined by new roster additions to complete a top-ranked offense.

But his reputation still remains the same. Green has already been ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the country by Pro Football Focus, making his SEC ranking unquestionable.

Top Dog Talent

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green's a notable starter for LSU's offense and a trusted contributor to the scoreboard, leading the team with 7 touchdowns last season. That's not only impressive as a tight end, but record-breaking, beating the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season, a LSU record that's stood since 2009. And he did it in only eight games, after suffering a knee injury in week 2. That's almost every game Green was seen in the end zone.

Even if he isn't finishing the job in the end zone, he's a huge part of getting the offseason down the field. In his shortened season, he put up 433 yards in 33 receptions, averaging 39.4 yards per game.

His yardage mirrors the stat sheet of a wide receiver, which is how Green moves. His towering height and basketball background make him fast, with an effective vertical leap that can locate the ball over his defensive opponents consistently.

Now that he's working with ASU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, Green is hopeful of being Leavitt's go-to guy and showcasing his reliable talents all season long. If he can stay healthy, there's no doubt he will put up even more impressive stats for his third season in Baton Rouge.

The SEC Rankings

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass during warmups before a game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green is ranked as the No.1 tight end in the country and No. 1 best returning tight end in college football for this season. So inside the SEC conference, Green's name is also at the top of the list.

With the Georgia junior tight end Lawson Luckie as a close second to Green in the conference rankings, Texas and Tennessee are in the top five in the SEC for their tight end rooms. But Green's top-tier talent can still dominate the Longhorns and Volunteers as LSU's opponents this season.

That's the kind of pressure - and standard - Green is used to as a veteran on the roster. In the six conference games in which he appeared last season, he averaged 13.4 yards per reception. His most notable game of the season came from the road game against South Carolina, where Green put up 119 yards, eight receptions, and one touchdown.

His No. 1 rankings are well deserved, as he poses a threat to the defense whenever he has the ball. Green's talent will not only contribute to LSU's offensive production this season, but be able to lead it as a top-tier tight end.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.