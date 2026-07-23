Jon Sumrall Had Interesting Talk With LSU Coach Lane Kiffin This Offseason

It should be no surprise to anyone that the LSU Tigers have been one of the main topics of discussion at SEC Media Days.

With head coach Lane Kiffin's arrival to the program, the expectations are at heights that most of the fan base expects them to be. However, some in the media are still being a little outlandish with what they deem a successful year for Kiffin in his first season.

But talking about the Tigers and Kiffin is going to be headline news for the rest of the summer. On Wednesday, Florida Gators new head coach Jon Sumrall shared that he spoke with Kiffin as the two coaches would end up leaving programs that made the College Football Playoff last season.

The only difference was that Sumrall got to stay and coach the Tulane Green Wave in the CFP, while the Ole Miss Rebels were ready to move on from Kiffin after his decision to take the LSU job.

Jon Sumrall's Talk With Lane Kiffin

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lane and I talked through the process of October & November. Lane said we're going through the same thing," Sumrall explained. "Lane said we're going through the same thing. I said no we're not. You're leaving an SEC school. I'm leaving Tulane."

Sumrall went on to say that if any university told him he could not coach in the College Football Playoff last season, he doesn't believe he would have taken the job.

The Gators head coach is right about the situations being different. Kiffin staying in the conference was the holdup in the entire situation. Did the Rebels rob themselves of eternal glory? That's the question that will forever be asked by their fans.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question that Kiffin would have liked to have led the Rebels through the CFP last season. However, the past is the past.

Now, Kiffin's only goal is to lead the Tigers to the same goal. Many believe the program can get there this season, but there are also still a lot of unknowns with this team.

The coaching staff brought in elite talent through the transfer portal, but building that team chemistry in such a short time can be a difficult task. But hey, that's what they pay Kiffin the big bucks for, right?

The season is so close that all of these conversations will soon be forgotten. It's time to ball!

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