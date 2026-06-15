LSU Tigers Flip Commitment of Offensive Tackle From ACC Team

The LSU Tigers have started to find an impressive rhythm on the 2027 recruiting trail, and it doesn't look like things will be slowing down anytime soon this summer.

LSU has secured a commitment from three-star offensive Amaziah Siale, who flips from Cal. He had only been committed to the Golden Bears since June 2, but when the offer from the Tigers came in after he attended LSU's OL/DL camp, things move swiftly.

The Tigers managed to successfully flip Siale less than two weeks after his commitment announcement. Though Cal is not quite yet the ACC powerhouse that fans on the west coast are hoping for, the presence of new head coach and strong recruiter Tosh Lupoi, who came over from the Oregon Ducks, makes this commitment flip all the more impressive for Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff.

Amaziah Siale Brings Massive Size to LSU's 2027 Class

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) blocks Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive lineman Max Elkman (48) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A product of Mission Viejo, CA., Siale is the No. 48 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 28 overall player in the state of California in 247Sports' rankings.

Though some fans might point to his three-star rating as reason enough to not get excited about the commitment flip, Siale brings impressive SEC-level size to the LSU offensive line and could develop into a productive starter once he's spent time in the program.

Siale stands at an impressive 6-6, 360 pounds and may only grow bigger. No one is going to be expecting him to jump in and start as a true freshman but his size is hard to ignore, especially for coaching staffs in the SEC.

Along with LSU and Cal, Siale also received offers from teams like the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, BYU Cougars, Arizona State Sun Devils, SMU Mustangs, UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats, Washington State Cougars and many more.

Siale's commitment to Cal felt like it wasn't going to last long given the other offers he had from elite programs like BYU, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and of course, LSU. A flip felt inevitable, and it didn't take long for that to happen.

Siale joins an LSU 2027 class that has stacked some notable recruiting wins over the past few weeks. The Tigers have landed a pair of five-star players in edge rusher KJ Green and tight end Ahmad Hudson along with four-star commits from athletes Markez Davis and Braylon Calais, quarterback Peyton Houston and wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens along with three-star players in wide receiver Cade Cooper and running back Brennen Lacey.

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