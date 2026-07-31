The One LSU Starter Fans Will Appreciate Much More by November

Heading into fall camp, LSU football will continue to build an identity from a well-formed group of talented starters.

A lot of the talent that will take over the starting positions comes from Lane Kiffin's aggressive portal attack from this offseason. Meaning that at their former programs, their abilties shined enough to get picked up and put in the front seat of one of the most respected programs in college football.

These new faces are bringing all the rave to Baton Rouge this fall for the debut of a new program. But one starter, from the portal, will be hearing all the appreciation from fans by the end of the season.

The Early Season Excitement

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most impactful transfers from the portal overhaul is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, adding major excitement to the team's new and improved roster.

Seaton was ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal and the No. 4 overall player in the portal. After heading down to the Bayou State, he underwent an impressive physique transformation this spring to continue becoming even more of an athletic monster by shedding 23 pounds.

He also showcased his hard work ethic, impressing coach Kiffin out of the gates during spring ball, working to secure his starting lineup spot.

To continue working on being a noticeable team player during fall camp, Seaton is producing all the hype around him to become a household name by the late season stretch.

A November Novelty

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's not often you hear of an offensive tackle being all the offensive hype on a roster - especially at a school that holds a coveted wide receiver university title.

But with Seaton abilites to transform the offensive line into a concrete wall that can have serious impacts on the Tigers' season come November - where they will face a daunting SEC gauntlet.

With an elite offensive tackle being able to hold down tough conference pass rushers and give new quarterback Sam Leavitt extra time to produce elite scoring production, LSU's hopes to make the postseason can become a reality.

Which is not what any ordinary fan will notice in a high-intensity play call during an exciting SEC game. But as Seaton continues to be a threat to any defense and sees new appreciation for his impact, fans will begin to praise the transfer by the last stretch of the season.

Which is where it matters most.

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