Live LSU Football 2020 NFL Draft Updates/Thread: Tigers Start Path Towards Potentially Historic Draft

The NFL Draft is officially upon us and for a number of LSU players, their professional dreams will become true. On Thursday morning, LSUsports released the following video as a preview for tonight's festivities.

The LSUSports video team continues to knock hype videos out of the park. Here’s the latest previewing today’s draft.





The Tigers will be chasing a little bit of history this week at the draft with as many as 16 players from the national champs could hear their names called this weekend.

"It means a lot," Orgeron said. "It means development. It means recruiting great character kids. It means a lot in recruiting. The reason you come to school at LSU is because you want to win the national championship, you want to graduate, and you want to get drafted. Now, it's not like we're presenting a plan to the parents. This is what we're going to do, this is the results that's going to happen if we put in the right amount of work. It adds validity to your program."

Here are a few pre draft stories that to prepare you for tonight's first round:

Here’s how the future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow spent his draft day morning.

