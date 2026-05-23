LSU Tigers QB Depth Chart After Another Transfer Portal Addition

The LSU Tigers are entering a new era this fall as the 2026 season begins with head coach Lane Kiffin leading the way in his first year at helm.

His arrival meant that many familiar faces on the roster and coaching staff would be saying goodbye while a slew of new players would be arriving via the transfer portal.

The Tigers did just that, adding a whopping 40 transfers this offseason, three of which are quarterbacks. LSU appeared to be set at that position after the start of the portal frenzy, but Kiffin and the coaching staff are still finding ways to make headlines.

LSU Tigers Add Middle Tennessee QB Transfer Kaden Martin

Middle Tennessee State quarterback Kaden Martin (10) passes the ball during Middle Tennessee State’s first fall football practice of the 2025 season on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU landed a commitment from Middle Tennessee State quarterback Kaden Martin late Friday night, per reports from On3. He now joins an LSU portal class that already features three other quarterbacks, including Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Landen Clark (Elon) and Husan Longstreet (USC).

A former high school baseball standout, Martin started his career out at Miami and played in two games for the Hurricanes baseball program. He transferred to MTSU's baseball team but eventually switched to football. However, he has yet to receive his first-career snaps despite being a three-star football prospect coming out of high school.

Martin is the son of former Tennessee starting quarterback and former Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach, Tee Martin. When the Ravens hired new head coach Jesse Minter, Martin was not retained on staff, and instead chose to head to the college ranks and join LSU as an offensive analyst under Kiffin.

Martin won MTSU's Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week this past September, signalling the kind of role he will have at LSU next season.

New LSU Quarterback Depth Chart

USC California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is the what the projected depth chart now looks like with Martin now in the fold for the Tigers:

- Sam Leavitt



- Landen Clark



- Husan Longstreet



- Kaden Martin

It's likely that Martin will not take a single snap next season, barring injury to any of the guys ahead of him. His purpose on this year's roster is to be an active body in practice who can be used to mimic the opposing quarterback that the LSU defense will face on any given week.

While this kind of impact will largely go unnoticed by the the casual fan, the LSU coaching staff clearly saw value in Martin, or else they would not have brought him in so late in the portal process.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.