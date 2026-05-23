LSU Football's Newest QB Transfer Has Deep SEC Roots

LSU just added transfer quarterback Kaden Martin to their already established offense on Friday night. Coming from Middle Tennessee State, the sophomore quarterback is an interesting depth addition to the new era of LSU football.

For Martin, LSU isn't foreign territory. Neither is the SEC. It's rooted in his family, as he's the son of former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, who now works for LSU as an offensive analyst.

It's more than another talented player added to LSU's roster this fall - it's a full-circle moment of a son following in the footsteps of his dad.

The Martin History

Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin (17) scored the Vols first touchdown over Alabama defender Reggie Myles. Martin and teammates were the one smoking cigars after a 21-7 victory over Alabama before 86,869 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 23, 1999. | Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's safe to say Tee's legacy is well-known in Knoxville. Under those Neyland lights, he made history. Martin led the Volunteers to their most recent football national championship in 1998. The same year, he broke the NCAA record for most consecutive completions, completing the season with a 95.8 completion percentage.

He then went on to establish a career in the NFL, being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He stayed in the professional leagues for six years, playing for the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders.

After his career of playing football, Tee went on to coach for Morehouse College, North Cobb High School, North Atlanta High School, New Mexico, Kentucky, USC, Tennessee and most recently the wide receivers coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

Under the Ravens' new head coach, Jesse Minter, Tee parted ways with Baltimore and joined Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge in March 2026, being named the offensive analyst.

Now, his own son joins that offense.

Like Father Like Son

Catholic's Kaden Martin (17) looks to pass during a football game between Trinity Christian and Knoxville Catholic in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. RANK 1 Kns Preps Catholic Tcch 0829 | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kaden joins LSU hoping to get some collegiate football playing time under his belt. During his time at Knoxville Catholic, the young quarterback threw for over 2,600 yards with 20 touchdowns. As a dual-threat rusher, he rushed for over 600 yards and scored 18 touchdowns himself.

His rushing and passing abilities aren't why he is primarily known for double trouble. He's just as much of a threat in the ballpark as he is on the football field.

He finished his highschool carrer in Atlanta, playing baseball for Buford High School, where he broke the school record for the most home runs in a season with 13. After being named Perfect Game All-American in 2021, Kaden spent his freshman year of college at the University of Miami playing baseball for the Hurricanes before transferring to East Tennessee State University.

Choosing to focus on football and transferring to MTSU, Kaden's baseball years could be permanently behind him. But coming to LSU, a premier location for collegiate baseball, his talents could be used on both fields.

Kaden's surrounded by talent in his football-friendly family, as his half-brother Amari Rodgers also became a national champion in college during his career at Clemson before playing in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers.

Now with both Kaden and his father in Baton Rouge, the talented sophomore has the opportunity to follow in his family's footsteps of making history on the football field in LSU's quarterback room.

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