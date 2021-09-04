Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 16 LSU at UCLA

Tigers look to open 2021 season with statement win over Bruins in Los Angeles

Pregame

Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Damone Clark, Andre Anthony and Avery Atkins were named captains for tonight's game against the Bruins.

Some interesting depth chart notes to be aware of: Trey Palmer and Jaray Jenkins are listed as starting receivers, Major Burns and Jay Ward at safety and Damone Clark and Jared Small at linebacker. Joseph Evans will also start alongside Neil Farrell at defensive tackle but expect Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy to be a part of the rotation as well.

Also looks like a number of freshman receivers are lin line for some work against the Bruins, including Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas, who are both listed pretty highly on the receiver depth chart.

LSU fans have taken over LA, getting the tailgating started early at multiple locations before kickoff.

The purple and gold have arrived at the Rose Bowl Stadium for tonight's matchup. LSU first visited the historic venue on Friday, where the team had a light walkthrough to adjust to the elements.

Catch up on the latest from Coach O in Los Angeles and the final preparations his team made before kickoff.

-An interesting note for special teams aficionados. Return specialist Trey Palmer is one of only eight players in school history to return both a punt and kickoff for a TD. Palmer returned a punt 54 yards for a TD against Northwestern State in 2019 and last year, he returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score against South Carolina.