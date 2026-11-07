LSU vs. Alabama Is About to Lose Something That Made the Rivalry Special

For 63 consecutive seasons, LSU and Alabama have shared the football field. Regardless of records, rankings or championship implications, the two programs could count on meeting again the following year.

That certainty is coming to an end.

Saturday's matchup in Tiger Stadium marks the final annual meeting between the programs under the Southeastern Conference's new scheduling format. While the rivalry isn't disappearing entirely, its guaranteed place on the calendar is.

For a conference built on tradition, that comes at a significant cost.

The Cost of a Bigger SEC

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC's expansion to 16 programs, following the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, has created new opportunities for nationally significant matchups. But it has also forced the conference to reconsider how its members compete against one another.

Beginning this season, the SEC adopted a nine-game conference schedule, with each program receiving three permanent opponents and six rotating matchups.

LSU's protected opponents are Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Alabama will continue facing Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State annually.

LSU and Alabama, meanwhile, will not meet in 2027. The series resumes in Tuscaloosa in 2028 before another scheduled interruption in 2029.

It's a peculiar outcome for a conference expanding its schedule from eight games to nine.

The SEC has created more opportunities for conference competition while removing the annual guarantee from one of its most recognizable matchups.

To the conference's credit, the new format addresses a legitimate problem. Previously, programs could go years without visiting certain conference opponents. Now, every school will face each SEC opponent at least once every two seasons, with home-and-away meetings across a four-year cycle.

That's an improvement for competitive balance, but it raises an important question: Is seeing more opponents worth sacrificing the rivalries fans have come to expect?

A Rivalry Built on Continuity

LSU and Alabama have met every season since 1964, with the rivalry evolving alongside the programs themselves.

Nick Saban's departure from LSU and eventual arrival at Alabama added another dimension to an already established matchup, helping transform it into one of college football's most anticipated games.

The programs met twice during the 2011 season, including Alabama's victory in the BCS National Championship Game. LSU's 2019 victory in Tuscaloosa became another defining moment on the Tigers' path to a national championship.

But the less memorable meetings mattered, too.

Not every LSU-Alabama game carried championship implications. Some seasons featured uneven matchups, disappointing records or predictable outcomes.

Yet the game remained on the schedule.

That consistency allowed generations of fans to develop memories, traditions and expectations surrounding the matchup.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This year's meeting will also break another tradition, with Alabama visiting Tiger Stadium for an afternoon kickoff for the first time since 2010.

For LSU fans, the changes extend beyond one game. The Crimson Tide won't return to Baton Rouge until at least 2030.

What College Football Stands to Lose

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin described the end of the annual series as "sad," acknowledging the influence television contracts and financial considerations have had on college football's traditions.

His comments reflect a larger tension throughout the sport.

College football has increasingly prioritized television opportunities, national exposure and competitive schedules designed around the expanded College Football Playoff.

Those objectives aren't inherently bad. More frequent matchups between established programs should create compelling football.

But the conference's most valuable traditions weren't built through scheduling optimization.

They developed through decades of repeated competition, shared history and regional identity.

New matchups involving Texas and Oklahoma might generate considerable national interest, but they cannot immediately replicate the history of programs that have competed annually for generations.

That history takes time to build.

And once an annual tradition is interrupted, bringing the matchup back doesn't necessarily restore the continuity that made it special.

The SEC's Trade-Off

The SEC faced difficult decisions when selecting its protected rivalries. With 16 programs and only three annual opponents per school, preserving every meaningful series was never realistic.

Protecting the Iron Bowl, the Egg Bowl and other longstanding matchups makes sense. So does giving programs opportunities to visit every SEC stadium more frequently.

But LSU-Alabama illustrates the limitations of trying to accomplish both.

Saturday won't be the final chapter of LSU-Alabama. Future meetings could carry the same championship implications and intensity that made the rivalry nationally significant.

What changes is the expectation.

For 63 consecutive seasons, LSU and Alabama have been part of each other's football identity. Beginning next year, that relationship becomes subject to the conference's rotation.

The SEC is creating more opportunities for its programs to compete against one another.

But more conference games don't necessarily mean more of what made the conference special.

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