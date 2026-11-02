LSU's Running Game Has an Opportunity to Expose Alabama's Defensive Weaknesses

Alabama has established itself as one of the SEC's better rushing defenses this season, but recent performances suggest LSU could find opportunities on the ground when the Crimson Tide travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Through eight games, Alabama has surrendered just 108 rushing yards per contest, holding opponents to 3.1 yards per carry. However, those numbers have not consistently translated against some of the conference's more productive rushing attacks.

Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina each surpassed 150 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide, with Georgia and South Carolina eclipsing 200 yards.

Alabama's Defense Has Shown Vulnerability

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, those performances offer a potential blueprint for an offense averaging 192 rushing yards per game.

Despite its impressive stat-line, Alabama has struggled to maintain that same level of rushing efficiency against stronger competition.

Georgia accumulated 206 rushing yards in its 20-17 victory over Alabama, while Tennessee added 150 yards in a 26-10 win. South Carolina found even greater success, rushing for 216 yards despite falling 49-18.

Against ranked opponents, Alabama has surrendered 139.7 rushing yards per game, nearly 30% more than its overall season average.

The Crimson Tide has also been more vulnerable on first down, allowing 3.47 yards per carry compared with 2.88 on second down and 2.33 on third down.

Those numbers suggest LSU's best opportunity could come from establishing positive yardage early in possessions, preventing Alabama from anticipating obvious passing situations.

Dilin Jones and Sam Leavitt Provide Multiple Threats

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU enters Saturday's matchup averaging 192 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the SEC.

Running back Dilin Jones has emerged as the Tigers' primary option out of the backfield, accumulating 657 rushing yards and six touchdowns through eight games.

Jones' production gives LSU an established rushing threat, but his effectiveness will depend heavily on the offensive line's ability to create running lanes against Alabama's defensive front.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt provides another dimension.

Leavitt has accumulated 387 rushing yards and eight touchdowns against FBS opponents, averaging 6.24 yards per attempt.

His mobility forces opposing defenses to account for an additional rushing threat, potentially creating opportunities for Jones and complicating Alabama's defensive assignments.

LSU previously demonstrated its rushing potential against Clemson, accumulating 309 yards on the ground in one of its most productive offensive performances of the season.

That versatility could become especially valuable against an Alabama defense that has struggled at times against balanced offensive attacks.

Offensive Line Execution Will Be Critical

Although LSU possesses the personnel to challenge Alabama on the ground, the matchup could ultimately be decided at the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers must establish consistent blocking assignments and generate movement against a defensive front that has limited opponents to just 3.1 yards per carry.

Finding success on early downs would allow Kiffin to maintain offensive flexibility while preventing Alabama from consistently pressuring Leavitt.

LSU's offensive line faces a significant challenge against Alabama's dangerous pass rush.

Establishing the run could help neutralize that pressure by forcing Alabama to respect both dimensions of LSU's offense.

Rushing Success Could Open the Passing Game

While LSU's rushing production will be important, its greatest impact could come through the opportunities it creates for Leavitt and the passing attack.

The Tigers' quarterback has thrown for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, making him a central component of Kiffin's offense.

If Alabama is forced to commit additional defenders to stopping Jones, LSU could find more favorable matchups downfield.

Play-action concepts could also create hesitation among Alabama's linebackers and safeties, opening passing windows for Leavitt and his receivers.

The Tigers do not necessarily need to replicate the 200-yard rushing performances Georgia and South Carolina produced against Alabama.

Instead, consistently generating positive yardage could be enough to prevent the Crimson Tide from concentrating exclusively on LSU's passing attack.

Alabama's defensive statistics remain impressive, but its performances against stronger rushing opponents suggest opportunities exist.

With Jones leading the backfield and Leavitt providing an additional threat, LSU has the personnel to exploit those vulnerabilities.

Whether the Tigers capitalize will depend on their ability to establish the run early and force Alabama to defend every dimension of Kiffin's offense.

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