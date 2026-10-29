LSU Fans Furious Over Alabama Kickoff Time as SEC Rivalry Loses Night Game

Saturday nights in Death Valley have long been one of college football's most recognizable traditions. For LSU fans, few matchups carry more significance than welcoming the Alabama Crimson Tide to Tiger Stadium under the lights.

This season, however, the longtime SEC rivals will meet in the afternoon.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that LSU's Nov. 7 matchup against Alabama will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC, marking the first afternoon meeting between the programs in Baton Rouge since 2010.

Prime Time No More

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The announcement has sparked frustration among LSU supporters who believe the rivalry deserves a primetime atmosphere, particularly with both programs entering the matchup as ranked teams with huge College Football Playoff implications.

The matchup will also mark the final annual meeting between the programs before the SEC's revised scheduling rotation interrupts the longstanding rivalry. The Tigers and Tide will not meet again in Baton Rouge until at earliest 2030.

For LSU fans, the decision means losing an opportunity to experience one of college football's biggest matchups under the lights for the foreseeable future.

LSU Fans React to the Afternoon Kickoff

The announcement quickly generated criticism among LSU supporters, with fans taking to online message boards to express their disappointment.

In a Reddit discussion titled "Bama at 2:30? C'mon Man!!!", one LSU supporter wrote, "Not gonna lie, I'm pretty disappointed."

The fan continued by explaining that LSU and Alabama deserve a nighttime atmosphere, pointing to the history of the rivalry and the environment that makes Tiger Stadium one of the most difficult venues in college football.

"Some games just deserve to be played under the lights," the supporter added.

The frustration extends beyond the kickoff time itself.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats t Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has built a national reputation around its nighttime atmosphere, with generations of fans associating the program's biggest home games with the intensity of a packed Tiger Stadium after sunset.

For a rivalry that has regularly delivered some of the SEC's most memorable moments, an afternoon kickoff represents a significant departure from recent tradition.

Even Alabama supporters expressed surprise at the announcement.

While reactions differed, both reflected an understanding of the atmosphere Alabama typically encounters when visiting Baton Rouge.

The Crimson Tide have played seven consecutive night games at Tiger Stadium, a streak that will end when the programs meet next Saturday.

Why LSU and Alabama Won't Play at Night

Despite the frustration surrounding the announcement, the afternoon kickoff comes as part of the SEC's television scheduling agreement with ESPN.

The conference's television partners determine kickoff windows based on broadcast selections, with certain games designated for flexible scheduling before the season begins.

LSU's matchup with Alabama originally received a flexible designation, allowing the game to be placed in either an afternoon or evening television window.

The final selections placed Alabama and LSU in ABC's 2:30 p.m. CT broadcast window, while Georgia's matchup against Ole Miss received the network's 6:30 p.m. CT primetime slot.

Although some supporters have questioned whether the conference's decision reflects broader tensions involving LSU, there is no verified evidence that the selection was intended as retaliation against the university.

The confirmed circumstances point to the conference's television selection process rather than any documented disciplinary or retaliatory action.

The decision also highlights the increasing influence television networks have over college football's traditional scheduling.

While the SEC's media agreement provides national exposure for its programs, the selection process can create situations where historic rivalries are moved away from the kickoff times fans have come to expect.

For LSU, that means hosting Alabama in daylight despite the matchup's significance to both programs.

A Historic Rivalry Facing an Uncertain Future

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) runs behind tight end Mason Taylor (86) against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The afternoon kickoff carries additional significance because the annual LSU-Alabama rivalry is approaching a major scheduling change.

The programs have met every season since 1964, but that streak will end in 2027 under the SEC's revised scheduling format.

Alabama is scheduled to host LSU in 2028, meaning the Crimson Tide will not return to Baton Rouge until at least 2030.

That makes this season's meeting the final opportunity for LSU fans to watch Alabama visit Tiger Stadium for several years.

The stakes on the field are equally significant.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 6-2 records, and LSU has begun building momentum following consecutive victories over Mississippi State and Auburn.

LSU Cannot Afford to Waste the Momentum It Has Built Before Facing Alabama, Lane Kiffin's offense has shown considerable improvement in recent weeks, particularly through the development of quarterback Sam Leavitt and LSU's passing attack.

The Tigers now face an opportunity to translate that improvement into a statement victory against one of their biggest conference rivals.

The matchup could also have significant implications for the SEC championship race.

LSU's November Schedule Could Turn the SEC Championship Race Upside Down, the Tigers face a challenging November schedule that begins with Alabama before continuing against Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas.

With both LSU and Alabama already carrying two losses, another defeat could substantially damage either program's postseason aspirations.

The circumstances create a matchup worthy of the national spotlight, even without the traditional primetime atmosphere.

For LSU fans, however, the disappointment surrounding the kickoff time is about more than television scheduling.

It is about preserving a tradition that has helped define college football in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will still have an opportunity to create another memorable chapter in the rivalry, but this time, Death Valley will have to make its presence felt before sunset.

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