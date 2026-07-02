LSU vs. Alabama: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

A good product is always in store when LSU and Alabama set free their world-class collegiate athletes for a 60-minute war in early November.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is entering his third year, fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, while LSU head coach Lane Kiffin finds himself in his first year of what will most likely be his job as long as he desires to keep it.

The men led by DeBoer and Kiffin don't find themselves as equally matched up as in previous years, as LSU should be favored walking into Death Valley on Nov. 7. Key battles will be taking place all over the field, but these hold supreme importance.

Sam Leavitt vs. Alabama's secondary

A ball slips past the hand of Zabien Brown against LSU in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing in this game that is for sure is that LSU's elite class of wide receivers, built almost entirely through the transfer portal, will match up well with Alabama's top-tier secondary. But what is a wide receiver without an accurate quarterback?

If LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt isn't accurate with his passes in this game, he will be eaten alive.

Cornerbacks Dijon Lee Jr. and Zabien Brown will hinder the ability for LSU's wide receivers to get open, and safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb will snuff most separation gained against the cornerbacks.

The defensive back group is too good to make multiple mistakes that will change the game, so Leavitt will have to play his best game of the year on Nov. 7. His receivers will give him some chances, but he has to hit the target.

PJ Woodland vs. Noah Rogers, Lotzier Brooks

Isaiah Horton catches the ball over PJ Woodland in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many eyes will be on DJ Pickett and Ryan Coleman-Williams, perhaps more attention should be paid to the other side of the field. Pickett and Coleman-Williams will both be making big plays but should hold each other honest and not let the other change the game too drastically.

PJ Woodland is LSU's CB2, and will be matched up against either Noah Rogers or Lotzier Brooks.

Rogers suffered an injury during Alabama's A-Day spring game that will force him to miss the start of the season. His timetable is unclear, and even though this game isn't until November, there's a chance he won't be fully recovered.

Brooks is a star in the making and one of the most underrated pieces of this Alabama team. Last year against LSU, he had four receptions for 67 yards, including a 53-yard reception.

Woodland is underrated too, but could get outmatched and allow Brooks to break the game open. The Alabama passing game depends on Woodland to let Brooks free at times, making this a key matchup.

Deuce Geralds vs. Racin Delgatty

Deuce Geralds poses during LSU football's media day | @lsufootball and @thedeucegeralds - Instagram

This matchup will feature two could-be-stars that are unproven at the highest level of collegiate football.

Deuce Geralds is a freshman defensive tackle who is expected to be a starter for LSU on day one, as he showed off his explosiveness and ferocity in spring practices. Racin Delgatty has played three years of college football at Cal Poly and is bringing his game to the next level.

The Alabama offensive line features five new starters, leaving it vulnerable to a large number of missed assignments. Delgatty is a 6'3, 305-pound center who DeBoer and company are excited to see on the field.

If Geralds can get the center off his rythym, it can spell trouble for the whole Alabama offense.

Weston Davis vs. Devan Thompkins

Weston Davis prepares to block a rusher in a 2025 game against Southeastern | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU right tackle Weston Davis went through some growing pains in 2025. While he should be better in his second year as a starter, he is still going to have the chance of getting blown up. That's what USC transfer edge Devan Thompkins is looking to do.

Thompkins started all but one game for the Trojans last year and had a breakout season with 31 tackles, six and a half of which were for loss, and three sacks. He is only going to get better entering the 2026 season, and Davis is going to have his hands full.

LSU's offensive line overall last year allowed 29 sacks, which was tied for 99th out of 136 FBS teams.

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