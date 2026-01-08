Jimbo Fisher Blasts Lane Kiffin for 'Selfish' Decision With Ole Miss Assistants
The fallout of Lane Kiffin's decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for the SEC-rival LSU Tigers has reached an unfortunate climax. The Kiffin-less Rebels have advanced farther in the College Football Playoff than anyone—perhaps even Kiffin himself—could have envisioned, as the program romped Tulane in the first round, then pulled off a stunning, come-from-behind upset of the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinal to set up a semifinal date with Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.
Before the CFP, Kiffin had given his blessing to six Rebels coaches, each of whom would be joining him on staff at LSU, to continue coaching Ole Miss through their postseason run. Following the Rebels' win over the Bulldogs, which occurred the day before the opening of college football's winter transfer portal, there was uncertainty as to which Ole Miss coaches would be remaining with the Rebels in the CFP semifinal, with the demands of roster building calling for Kiffin and company at LSU.
As it turns out, offensive play-caller Charlie Weis Jr. will be on the sidelines for the Rebels, but two coaches—receivers coach George McDonald and tight ends coach Joe Cox—will not.
Former national title-winning coach Jimbo Fisher took Kiffin to task for not allowing McDonald and Cox to coach the Rebels.
“it's selfish. It's stupid,” Fisher said. “That’s what it is. It’s stupid. And because here’s why I say that. He wanted to coach [Ole Miss] and thought he didn’t get his way. ‘Everybody get on the plane with me, or you don’t have a job.’ All right? And he makes them all go. Then he gets down there and takes a P.R. hit, because it looks bad that you really don’t care about the kids. Then he says, ‘Okay, you can go back. But here’s where he screwed up.”
Fisher went on to add that he believes Kiffin is showing a disregard for his former players at Ole Miss.
“He thought they were gonna lose to Georgia. The portal thing was all over with, and it was going to be all over with. He said, ‘I’ll look like a hero.’ Now, he’s got egg on his face because the real Lane came back out. You know what I’m saying? And if those guys were allowed to coach a first game, they should be allowed to coach—because those kids are doing something that you get one time in your life to do.
“That team. And those guys. One time. And as a coach? Listen, I know, I’ve left a job, I get that. But if you took them on and said they’re never coming back, that’s fine. You set the rules of the game. You don’t change the rules in the middle of the game. And as a coach, it’s hurting the kids and it pisses me off.”